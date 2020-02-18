AtWork Group Adds New Location in East Houston

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing staffing franchises, announced today the addition of a new office in Houston, Texas. The new branch, located at 11811 East Freeway, will offer staffing solutions for the communities of Harris, Galveston and Montgomery counties.

The new East Houston branch will be led by entrepreneurial couple and Texas natives, Peter and Melissa Dancy. The Dancy's have more than 50 years of healthcare, nursing and senior leadership experience in the military, private sector and county and federal government. With AtWork, they are looking forward to a new career journey and the opportunity to serve their local communities around Houston.

"We are ecstatic to see AtWork grow to three locations in the Houston market under the Dancy's topnotch leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "The success of AtWork in Houston is a testament to the area's hardworking franchise owners and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation and thrive in the country's largest cities like Houston."

The new office will provide staffing assistance to the industrial, health care and hospitality industries as well as distribution centers, environmental services and call centers, facilitating executive placements as well as temporary, temp-to-hire and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 713-485-5696 or via AtWork.com/East-Houston.

AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

For more information please visit https://www.atwork.com.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tenn. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

