AtWork Group Opens New Office in Chicago

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in the Chicago area, extending the company's reach within the state of Illinois. The location is owned and operated by Mark Lopez, an experienced professional with a background in finance.

"We're so happy to be expanding into Chicago and are looking forward to developing a strong presence in the Windy City," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "By coupling Mark's experience with the knowledge, tools, and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to realize why AtWork has been named a Best of Staffing award winner for 5+ years!"

"Chicago is one of the busiest business hubs in the nation, and our immediate goal is to help Chicagoans get back to work and provide local companies with the support they need to bounce back from this difficult environment," said Mark Lopez, owner of AtWork Chicago. "In the long run, our ambition is to foster the economic growth of the region by providing the highest quality of recruiting services to both companies and candidates. With AtWork's unparalleled focus on service and national track record, combined with my team's experience, we have everything it takes to make a formidable impact and bolster the development of local communities."

The new office is located at 150 North Michigan Avenue, Suite 2800, Chicago, Illinois 60601 and will be placing candidates into finance, accounting, light industrial, manufacturing, warehouse, administrative, and clerical positions. The business may be reached at 312-216-5105 or by visiting AtWork.com/Chicago.

AtWork Group has been ranked in: Staffing Industry Analysts' report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Franchise Business Review's Top Innovative Franchises, Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tenn. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

