AtWork Group Ranked on SIA's 2019 Report of Largest US Staffing Firms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a fast-growing national staffing and recruiting franchise, announced today that it was included in the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) 2019 report on the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. This accolade comes as no surprise following another successful year of sales growth, including a 13.61 percent year-over-year increase in Q2 alone.

Ranked by revenue, the SIA report covers firms that generated at least $100 million in US staffing revenue in 2018. This list, which has been issued annually for 24 years, features 157 companies this year, a hefty increase over the 143 firms included last year. AtWork came in at number 49 for 2019.

"We are thrilled to be included in SIA's annual list as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "I'm confident that our place on the list is the result of our hardworking franchise owners and top notch customer service that keep business booming."

AtWork currently operates more than 75 locations across the United States as the need for staffing services for both job applicants and companies continues to grow. This growing need, in combination with the strength and capacity of AtWork, is exemplified by the success of the current franchise owners. AtWork facilitated 50,000 hires in 2018 and doubled its gross revenue over the past three previous years, from $164 million in 2015 to $360 million at the end of 2018.

Aside from being named a Top 50 Franchise for Women and a Top Service Franchise by Franchise Business Review, AtWork Group was also recently ranked in: Forbes' staffing rankings, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+, Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 and Jason Leverant was recognized by the SIA's prestigious Staffing 100 list earning him a place in the Staffing 100 Hall of Fame.

