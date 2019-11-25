AtWork Group Tacks on Batavia Branch

BATAVIA, N.Y., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing staffing franchises, announced today the addition of a new office in Batavia. The new location will offer staffing solutions for the communities of the greater Batavia area and Genesee County.

The new branch will be led by Steve Ferraro, someone who is no stranger to working in Genesee County. Ferraro has been in the staffing industry for more than 28 years and manages multiple offices and on-site locations throughout the Western New York area. He also owns another AtWork location in Rochester, NY. He and his team are eager to work with the surrounding companies and community. They pride themselves on treating everyone fairly and with respect while providing the best service possible.

"We are excited to see AtWork continue to expand in a city rich with culture and history," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "Batavia is also one of the best staffing markets and we're eager to bring our best-in-industry service to the area. By coupling a strong, local franchise owner with the experience, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network, clients and associates alike will be able to quickly realize why AtWork has been named a Best of Staffing award winner for multiple and consecutive years."

The new offices will provide staffing assistance to general staffing, production and clerical for temp, temp to hire and direct hire. The business may be reached at (585) 250-4198.

AtWork Group was recently ranked in: Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Largest Staffing Firms, Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious, Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000.

For more information please visit https://www.atwork.com.

About AtWork Group

AtWork Group is an industry leading staffing franchise, based in Knoxville, Tennessee. Providing temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire services across industries, AtWork specializes in three lines of service – AtWork Personnel, AtWork Medical and AtWork Search. There are locations across 27 states, with the goal to reach 325 by 2029. AtWork franchisees execute region-based decisions that make a difference in their local economies to strengthen their communities. The company facilitated 50,000 hires last year. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.AtWorkfranchise.com.

