AtWork Group Wins ClearlyRated's 2019 Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork Group, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today that they have earned ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Awards after winning the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards at least five years in a row for providing superior service to clients and placed talent. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and the candidates they've helped find jobs. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Receiving the Best of Staffing Diamond Awards is confirmation that we are providing industry-leading service to our clients and employees across the country," said Jason Leverant, president and COO of AtWork Group. "Each day, the entire AtWork team works tirelessly to live our mission, to be 'AtWork for You', providing a level of service that is consistently rated as one of the highest in our industry. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and I'm looking forward to more great things in the future!"

Focused on helping to connect people with the right job openings at companies across the country, AtWork received satisfaction scores significantly higher than the industry's average. With fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earning the Best of Staffing Award, just 35% of the 2019 Best of Staffing winners earned the Diamond Award distinction. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding client and candidate expectations.

"In today's historically tight labor market, hiring managers and job seekers need a clear and reputable way to vet potential staffing and recruiting partners," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "Best of Staffing winners have set themselves apart by demonstrating their ongoing commitment to client and candidate service, consistently investing in a survey and feedback program that brings transparency to the client and talent experience at their firm. I'm thrilled to showcase these service leaders alongside their validated client and talent ratings on ClearlyRated.com!"

AtWork was recently ranked No. 363 in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking and No. 106 in their Fastest Growing Franchises ranking. The company was also ranked No. 18 in the Franchise Times Fast & Serious list, in addition to receiving a Franchise Times Top 200+ ranking five years in a row. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) recognized AtWork as being one of the largest staffing companies based on revenues, as well as one of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the U.S. in 2018, and Inc. Magazine ranked AtWork on its Inc. 5000 annual list for the fifth consecutive year, placing the company at No. 3,643.

