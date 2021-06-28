AtWork Opens New Office in Lombard, Illinois

LOMBARD, Ill., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise, announced today the opening of its new office in Lombard, Illinois, extending the company's overall reach in the Chicago metro area. The location is owned and operated by veteran entrepreneurs Shawn and Stephanie Bryant and is located at 2200 South Main Street, Suite 309, Lombard, Il 60148.

"We're so happy to see AtWork grow in the Chicago area under Bryant's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork Group. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking franchise owners like Shawn and Stephanie and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation and thrive in the country's largest cities."

Citing a desire to positively impact their community while growing a successful business, the Bryant's goal is to become the leader in the staffing industry in the Chicago area. "I'm proud and excited to be a part of AtWork," said Shawn Bryant. "Our client-focused team is ready to provide staffing solutions and becoming the difference maker for job seekers in the Chicago area."

The new office will provide staffing services to the light industrial, clerical, healthcare industries facilitating temporary, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 630-556-7593 or by visiting AtWork.com/Lombard

SOURCE AtWork Group