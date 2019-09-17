ATX to Showcase Digital Transformation through Agile Innovation at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ATX, a global leader in broadband access and media distribution solutions, will shine a spotlight on how its agile and intelligent access networking and media distribution platforms empower MSOs to evolve their networks to meet today's and tomorrow's business challenges at the 2019 SCTE-ISBE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans, beginning October 1.

Emphasizing the role of multipurpose platforms and industry standards in providing cable operators with the agility required to meet escalating market demands and fend off competition, ATX is hosting in its booth (1601) the debut demonstration of a next-generation HFC node based on the Generic Access Platform (GAP), an SCTE-ISBE standardization initiative. This highly-anticipated proof of concept, a collaboration with SCTE-ISBE, Charter Communications, Cisco, Intel, AOI and Silicom — and featuring ATX's DAA-optimized, next-gen universal node — is designed to illustrate the performance and cost-saving potential of an agile, open and intelligent cable node and computing platform positioned at the edges of HFC networks.

"The broadband access market is on the precipice of industry-altering transformation," said Charlie Vogt, CEO of ATX. "The old rules for building out gigabit-class access networks no longer apply. Cable operators need an agile and futureproof infrastructure that is able to adapt to expanding service demands and seamlessly transition to accommodate coming spectrum increases to 3GHz and higher."

ATX will also participate in a panel discussion, Closing the GAP to HFC Node Network Densification, in the SCTE Innovation Theater on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 3:00 to 3:30 PM. ATX's Chief Technology and Strategy Officer Jay Lee will join panelists from other companies participating in the live GAP node presentation to discuss the status of the specification and the development of commercial solutions.

ATX is investing heavily in the innovation driving digital transformation. It is providing agile technologies that seamlessly and cost-effectively enable MSOs to blaze a new path toward the delivery of gigabit-and-beyond access speeds, without requiring massive and costly infrastructure renovation. A major pillar of ATX's Agile Innovation strategy is providing investment protection for cable operators by delivering solutions today that are designed to support current and evolving architectures and standards, including DOCSIS 4.0 and Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD), which hold the potential to deliver ultra-fast broadband in the near future.

ATX will showcase innovations and solutions from across its access networking and media distribution portfolios that enable cable operators to explore a near-limitless spectrum of technology options, including:

Distributed Access Architecture: ATX will demo the latest additions to its optical access portfolio that support and help accelerate MSOs' evolution to a next-gen digital architecture. The GigaWave™ Digital Link Extender (DLX) provides cable operators with a powerful, futureproof and protocol-agnostic digital transport solution that expands the capacity of fiber access links between headends/hubs and optical nodes, while keeping the outside plant transparent and passive. ATX is also announcing the commercial availability of the GigaPass™ RF R-PHY Video Engine, which is designed to help MSOs address video encryption licensing and interoperability issues that threaten to delay their transition to a DAA model or the adoption of IP-based video distribution.

Making its North American debut at the Cable-Tec Expo is the GigaXtend™ family of high-bandwidth, low-loss taps and passives. The next-generation outside plant technology, which is available today at 2GHz and faceplate upgradeable to 3GHz+, enables MSOs to optimize today's networks while paving the way toward ESD deployments in the future.

The ATX GigaNode is the centerpiece of ATX's DAA solution portfolio. Targeted for future compliance with the GAP specification, the intelligent and open node delivers exceptional power dissipation and built-in support for future spectrum expansion to 3GHz and beyond, empowering MSOs to increase capacity and support new standards and technologies within the same platform. The GigaNode is designed to be a multi-purpose, highly-agile access platform that will help cable operators improve the velocity of new service introductions while delivering significant capital and operational savings.

Analog-to-Digital Transformation: ATX will be showcasing the latest developments in its I-HUB outdoor optical hub that helps customers reduce the number of secondary operating facilities in their access networks, and is critical in the deployment of FTTX services, including RFOG. The ATX I-HUB is capable of supporting both analog and digital optics, as well as a market-leading assortment of modules that provide cable operators with the ability to support a variety of architectures and maximize the capacity and reach of existing fiber plants.

Channel Insertion: ATX's deep portfolio of video processing and distribution solutions provides cable operators with a wide selection of local content insertion solutions that perform a variety of functions, including encoding, muxing and channel add/drop, while offering industry-leading scalability, power efficiency and ease of use. The DVIS line of digital video insertion solutions is packaged in secure, hardened enclosures and optimized for multiple dwelling units (MDUs), hospitality sites and enterprises without server rooms. Also featured at the ATX booth will be the market-leading PD100 and PD1000 encoders.

Bulk Media Distribution: ATX's portfolio of media distribution gateways enables cable operators and other service providers to deliver video services to MDUs, hotels and other hospitality venues in a secure, cost-efficient and easily managed manner. ATX's comprehensive families of media distribution gateways support an industry-leading number of ingest and output formats. The versatile platforms enable video delivery to MDU environments without the need for set-top boxes (STBs), regardless of preferred output format.

For more information about ATX and its access networking and media distribution solutions, please visit www.atx.com.

About ATX

ATX Networks is a global leader in digital access and media distribution solutions. Every second of every day, our market-leading and award-winning solutions transport more than 2,500 terabytes of data between smart devices and intelligent networks. ATX is teaming with the world's most innovative cable, satellite, fixed telecom, wireless and media broadcast service providers to usher in a new generation of ubiquitous gigabit broadband. For further information, visit ATX at www.atx.com, and follow us on Twitter @ATXNetworksCorp.

SOURCE ATX