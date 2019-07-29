AtYourGate delivers good news - and good eats - at Ontario International Airport

ONTARIO, Calif., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's getting even easier to travel through Ontario International Airport (ONT). Beginning August 1, airline passengers will be able to order from any of the airport's food, beverage and retail concessions online and receive their purchases by special delivery, enabling travelers to work, tend to family members or simply enjoy a little personal time without leaving their gate area.

"We have been looking forward to this day for some time and we couldn't be more pleased to add a new level of convenience to the Ontario customer experience," said Atif Elkadi, deputy chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "When you're the fastest growing airport in the U.S. and your hallmark is a hassle-free customer experience, staying ahead of the pack with new technologies and amenities that appeal to business and leisure travelers is critical to our mission of developing a world class airport."

"AtYourGate is very proud to partner with the Ontario Airport in order to bring our AtYourGate in-airport food delivery service to its travelers, flight crews, and employees. We hope to complement the already great airport experience with the additional benefits of saved time, more choice, and added convenience via the AtYourGate app," said David Henninger, president of AtYourGate.

The new service is not limited to airline passengers, however. It is available to anyone at ONT who downloads the increasingly popular and successful AtYourGate app to their mobile device.

Flight crews, employees who work at the airport, even family and friends awaiting arriving passengers, can order from any of ONT's concessionaires with purchases delivered by AtYourGate employees. In addition to gate areas, deliveries are made throughout the airport including ticket lobbies, baggage claim areas and employee break rooms.

AtYourGate arrives at ONT following multimillion-dollar upgrades to the airport's food and beverage concessions completed in 2018 with the addition of high-profile and popular brands including Cross Grain Brewhouse, Einstein Bros. bagels, Harvest & Grounds, Rock & Brews restaurant, Wahoo's Fish Taco and Wolfgang Puck's WPizza.

Ontario is the third airport in the western U.S. to welcome AtYourGate, which also serves customers at airports in San Diego and Portland. The app is available on Google Play for Android users and the Apple App Store.

To better serve the 21st century customer, ONT has made significant investments in its digital footprint primarily with its parking & concessions offerings. AtYourGate brings new tech to ONT's digital landscape that is complemented by pre-book parking, a multilingual website, and an interactive destination map. All of these advancements can be found at flyontario.com.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 19 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About AtYourGate

AtYourGate is the leading in-airport mobile ordering and gate delivery service for busy travelers, flight crews, and airport employees. Through a partnership with GOLO, AtYourGate aims to improve the passenger experience at airports around the world. Open up the app, browse, order, and relax. We've got this. We'll bring it all to you. AtYourGate. For more on the app, visit www.atyourgate.com.

OIAA News Media Contacts:

Atif Elkadi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, (858) 361-9319 aelkadi@flyontario.com

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 slambert@flyontario.com

AtYourGate Media Contact:

Sophia Hatef, Crowe PR, 209-607-8031 shatef@crowepr.com

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

http://www.flyontario.com

