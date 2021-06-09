AtYourGate Inc. Appoints Airline and Consumer Brand Veterans to Executive Leadership Team

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AtYourGate Inc., the leader in the on-demand airport food and retail delivery space, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of seasoned executives Mike Medeiros as Chief Operating Officer and Susan Lintonsmith as Chief Brand Officer. Both executives will leverage their extensive experience working with airline and consumer brands to rapidly expand AtYourGate's disruptive food and retail delivery service to new airports in the United States and around the globe.

"The growth of AtYourGate to date is a testament to the potential for the brand and the vision of creating a new kind of food and retail experience for travelers, airport employees and airline crews," said David Henninger, co-founder and president, AtYourGate. "With these two inspired, experienced executives on our team we are poised to grow exponentially as we deliver on our vision for bringing on-demand food and retail delivery into airports around the globe."

Mike Medeiros joins AtYourGate as the company's Chief Operating Officer after a long and distinguished career as a vice president of operations at Delta Air Lines, where he spent 33 years leading global teams, driving operational performance and managing a global fleet of ground support equipment. Most recently, he was responsible for directing sterilization and disinfection guidelines in aircrafts and facilities as part of the company's industry leading response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Medeiros will apply his experience in driving exceptional operational performance to help guide AtYourGate's growth as the company expands its service into new airports.

"The AtYourGate team has built a tremendous business that solves a critical market need by seamlessly bringing the on-demand experience to airport food and retail," said Medeiros. "I'm inspired by the passion the founders have for this business and excited to contribute to the company's success as we strategically extend our service to more travelers."

Susan Lintonsmith brings more than 30 years of success in generating sales and profit growth for leading consumer food and beverage brands to her role as Chief Brand Officer for AtYourGate. Throughout her career she has led corporate and marketing strategy for such leading brands as Quiznos, where she served as president and CEO, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer. She has also held key strategic marketing positions with WhiteWave Foods, the Coca-Cola Company and Pizza Hut. As CBO for AtYourGate, she will lead strategy, branding and marketing while cultivating substantial marketing partnerships with airlines, concession operators, airports and travel industry partners to drive awareness and trials for the brand with benefits for all stakeholders.

"AtYourGate has the opportunity to become a dominant brand and delivery service for airport food and retail," said Lintonsmith. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise in building brands and businesses to make the airport food and retail experience more convenient and stress-free for travelers, airport employees and airline crews."

AtYourGate currently operates at 15 airports in the U.S. with 10 additional airports in the pipeline for 2021. The AtYourGate mobile ordering and delivery service is now available on iOS and Android devices or by visiting participating airports' ordering sites. To learn more about AtYourGate and find participating airports, visit atyourgate.com.

About AtYourGate

AtYourGate is the leading airport food and retail delivery service for travelers, airport employees and airline crews. Launched in 2018, AtYourGate makes airport dining and shopping stress-free, convenient, and easy. Simply order what you want from participating retailers and then sit back and relax. AtYourGate will deliver your order with punctual and friendly service to wherever you are in the airport. We've got this. We're AtYourGate. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or learn more at atyourgate.com.

