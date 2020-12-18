Auburn University Nursing book featuring alumni stories from the front lines of pandemic available for preorder

The free book, "Auburn Nursing — Living the Creed During the COVID-19 Pandemic," can be ordered online at the Auburn University Bookstore. Limited quantities are available A shipping fee will be applied at checkout. Orders will be mailed after the university reopens on Jan. 4.

The initial idea for the book came about as the school was marking its 40th anniversary during the 2019-20 school year. As nurses around the country were thrust onto the front lines of the COVID-19 response, the school began to hear stories of its alumni facing the unimaginable. They reached out for more, and the book was born.

Dean Gregg Newschwander writes in the book foreword how "a far-off disease arrived and changed everything for everyone overnight" and Auburn nurses—veteran nurses, new graduates and current students—rose to the challenge, putting themselves in harm's way to do their jobs.

They "answered the call to serve on the front lines, at the epicenters and in rural communities. They worked in their hometowns, they deployed to where they were needed most. They cared for every patient population—newborns, homeless people, the elderly and inmates. They ensured supply chains. They researched potential vaccines. They were terrified and exhausted; determined and resilient. They became patients themselves. They lost family, friends and coworkers."

Whitney Bisland, a 2004 alumna, wasn't one of the health care workers who flew to New York City to help; she already lived there.

"I will always remember …," she wrote, "the two babies I delivered in front of the hospital because their moms were too scared of COVID to come earlier."

Cortney Black, a 2016 Auburn alumna, got permission from her emergency room in Anniston, Alabama, to spend 21 days in New York. "I felt a lot of heartache and a lot of sadness, but I also felt more compassion, more unity, more kindness than ever before."

Newschwander said the stories illustrate the difficulty and harsh reality of an overwhelming situation.

"The individual reflections tell the universal story of Auburn nurses living the Auburn Creed during this historic time," he said.

(Written by Amy Weaver)

SOURCE Auburn University

