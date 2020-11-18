Aucerna Ranks on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aucerna (www.aucerna.com), the energy industry's leading cloud solution provider, announced that it has once again ranked on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ and on Deloitte's 2020 Enterprise Fast 15™. Now in its 26th year, the Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

Aucerna CEO, Wayne Sim, credits the energy industry's forward-thinking in adopting modern cloud technology solutions with the company's impressive growth.

Enersight gives operators easy access to equip their teams with one comprehensive tool to build schedules, visualize current activities and easily make updates. See the effect of schedule changes on production start dates and volumes and stay confident in production schedules and estimates.

"Aucerna is supporting the industry through its digital transformation, and our cloud ecosystem is at the forefront of that journey",,- said Wayne. "Aucerna has been leading the way in cloud technologies for more than a decade with products like Aucerna Enersight that operators rely on around the globe for accurate and defensible long-term asset plans. As the industry continues to evolve, so do the innovations coming out of Aucerna."

"For more than 25 years, we've been honoring companies that define the cutting edge, and this year's Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives," said Paul Silverglate, vice chairperson, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "We congratulate this year's winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic."

"Each year, the Technology Fast 500 listing validates how important technology innovation is to our daily lives," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible."

Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with a median growth of 450%.

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Aucerna

Aucerna is the energy industry's leading provider of modern cloud solutions for integrated planning, execution, reserves. The company is a global source of technology and expertise, serving more than 500 customers from its global offices that include Calgary, Houston, London, and Singapore. Aucerna proudly serves the energy industry's largest base of customers, from super-majors and emerging operators to energy investors, consultants, and education institutions. Aucerna cloud solutions are deployed in every region of the globe, helping companies make better investment decisions by connecting the people and the data of the modern energy industry. For more information, visit www.aucerna.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about Deloittes's global network of member firms.

For all media inquiries, please contact Jeremy Greene at [email protected]

Related Images

enersight-late-stage-asset.jpg

Enersight - Late Stage Asset Development and Operational Planning

Enersight gives operators easy access to equip their teams with one comprehensive tool to build schedules, visualize current activities and easily make updates. See the effect of schedule changes on production start dates and volumes and stay confident in production schedules and estimates.

enersight-late-stage-asset.jpg

Enersight - Late Stage Asset Development and Operational Planning

Enersight features a powerful, visual surface network modeling interface, allowing asset planners to easily visualize their development opportunity. Visual modeling supports fast decisions including quick comparisons of development options at the asset level and drill-in to fields, wells and facilities.

aucerna-ranks-again-on-deloittes.jpg

Aucerna Ranks Again on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™

Aucerna the energy industry's leading cloud solution provider announced that it has once again ranked on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ and on Deloitte's 2020 Enterprise Fast 15™.

SOURCE Aucerna