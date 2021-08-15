Auction of Rare Red Phulkaris & Heirloom Shawls by Wovensouls

CENTRAL, Singapore, Aug. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A collection of textile treasures will be auctioned on the online auction site Liveauctioneers on August 18th, 2021.



"We are only the temporary custodians of antique arts - they lived before us and will continue to live on after us. As custodians we have a duty to look after them and ensure that they pass on to safe hands," says the gallerist Jaina Mishra.



Given the rarity of the red phulkari shawls of Punjab this responsibility is even greater. For it is estimated that there are no more than a thousand surviving pieces scattered all over the globe in private collections. Created on a white single-warp cotton base cloth, these are fully covered in red or maroon silk embroidery so dense that it is impossible to see the white.



A recent report of an exploratory study on red phulkari shawls describes the use of these textiles in the wedding consummation rituals in the 1800s. This cultural use is common in the honor belt but this is the first time there is some linkage to collectible textile arts. Yet to be confirmed, this breakthrough finding reveals the reason why these textiles were treasured by the community.



In addition to the red phulkaris the wovensouls auction catalog also offers Manila mantons and some Kashmiri weavings. Also on offer is a very rare Namawali Vrinadavani Vastra with inscriptions and scenes from the life of Lord Krishna embroidered on fine silk.



This not-to-be-missed will be held on August 18th, 2021.



View the catalog, register and bid on Liveauctioneers here.



