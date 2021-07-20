Auction of Washington Wines Announces First-Ever Hybrid Event, Annual Gala on August 14

SEATTLE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Auction of Washington Wines (AWW) announces a return to in-person events with a hybrid approach for 2021. After moving to a virtual format for the first time in 2020, this year's 34th annual Gala, presented by the John L. Scott Foundation, features both in-person and virtual events. All proceeds from the weekend benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research and the AWW Industry Grant Program. Registration and tickets for all events are now open.

This year's event features an online silent auction and the annual Gala, which guests may attend virtually or in-person at one of three mini-Galas hosted at wineries in Woodinville, Washington.

"Knowing we will be joining together in person this year, even at a smaller capacity, is indescribable, especially after the challenges faced by small business owners and our winery partners in the last 16 months," said AWW Executive Director Jamie Peha. "We were heartened by the support of our sponsors, winery partners and participants when we made the decision to go virtual last year, and we know this year's cross between a fully virtual and in-person format is the right step toward reconvening next year for our 35th anniversary."

Regarding this year's week-long series of events, Peha said, "Expect high-caliber online and live auction lots and more of them. With nearly 100 lots from under $100 up to $25,000, everyone can bid at their level in support of the Washington wine industry."

The Online Auction – Aug. 10-14, 2021

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, the online silent auction opens for bidding with unique wine packages, wine-themed items and winery-hosted tours and experiences. Bid high and bid often until 8:30 p.m. PDT on Aug. 14 when the online auction closes.

Some of the lots up for bid are:

Long Shadows Vintners Magnum Collection

This collection of ultra-premium Columbia Valley 1.5-liter bottles is a wine collector's dream. The highest bidder will receive one bottle of each of Long Shadows' six acclaimed red wines — including a 2016 Pirouette Proprietary Red, 97 points from Jeb Dunnuck — packaged together in a beautiful wood box. Additionally, enjoy a private tour and tasting for six with Long Shadows' head winemaker, Gilles Nicault, at the winery in Walla Walla, Washington.

Avennia Dinner for Eight with Chef Aaron Tekulve of Surrell (on Madison)

Enjoy an evening of Washington wines and expertly paired food at the newly built home of Avennia Wine partners Marty and Colleen Taucher in Kirkland, Washington. Dinner for eight will be provided by rising Chef Aaron Tekulve of Surrell on Madison. Wines will be provided by Avennia, though guests may also enjoy some surprises from the Taucher's personal cellar.

12 Bottle Verticals of Leonetti Cellar Cabernet Sauvignon Vintage Years 2006–2017

For more than 40 years, the Figgins Family has been producing highly coveted wines at Leonetti Cellar, which was the first winery in Walla Walla and bonded in 1977 by Founders Gary and Nancy Figgins. What started as a vision to make world-class wines turned into a true success story. Today, Leonetti Cellar produces some of the most sought-after Bordeaux wines in the world and this lot is the chance to own a vertical of each of its Cabernet Sauvignons, Washington's most popular and lauded varietal.

Unparalleled Quilceda Creek Vertical Collection Vintage Years 2006–2009

AWW dug deep into the Library Cellar to retrieve four large-format bottles of Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon etched with the signature and likeness of Paul Newman. Each bottle was inspired by Newman's SeriousFun Camps and specifically designed in 2005 for Camp Korey, a haven for families dealing with childhood illness founded by Tim Rose in honor of his son, Korey. The real magic lies inside as each 5-liter bottle is filled with an award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon of either 99 or 100 points from Quilceda Creek.

Buy-In Events

Participants interested in instant gratification can reserve seats to one of two private buy-in events. Each event is limited to 40 people and tickets can be purchased for $500 per guest.

Touchdown with Passing Time and Doubleback

Coug and Husky fans alike will revel in an exclusive virtual engagement with football legends turned winemakers Damon Huard of Passing Time and Drew Bledsoe of Doubleback. This celebrity experience features two bottles of signature wine and a personal tasting for two at each winery. Included in this buy-in event is the opportunity to bid on exclusive DoubleTime magnums, the collaboration of the two wineries.

WOWW is for Women of Washington Wine

This exclusive female-focused night out will feature a dozen women in Washington wine in a night of mingling, grazing, wine tasting and partying. The night is co-hosted by AWW co-chair and Lill Family Wines owner Stacy Lill and AWW board member Jessica Munnell of Wautoma Springs. Winemakers for the event include an all-female cast from Baer Winery, Columbia Crest, Damsel Cellars, Frichette Winery, Hedges Family Estates, Hightower Cellars, Leonetti Cellar, Orr Wines and Warr-King Wines along with guest chefs Bre Beike of Heritage Kitchen and Bar and Sabrina Tinsely of La Spiga. Each guest will take home three signed bottles of wine from the event.

The Gala — Aug. 14, 2021

There are a variety of ways to participate in the annual Gala, one of the Top 5 Wine Charity Auctions in the U.S. according to Wine Spectator (2020).

Virtual Gala

Tune into the virtual Gala — broadcast live from Chateau Ste. Michelle — from anywhere to participate in the live bidding. The live Gala will be livestreamed on YouTube and viewed from the other mini-Gala locations as patrons join the bidding via their mobile phones.

Returning this year, participants at home are invited to order the "Gala in the Box," featuring a four-course meal with a choice of a seafood, beef or vegetarian main course from Bellevue's FogRose Atelier. Orders can be placed through Aug. 5, 2021, and picked up directly from the restaurant prior to the live event.

Intimate Mini-Galas Hosted by Washington Wineries, Presented by John L. Scott Foundation

New this year, AWW is offering three in-person "mini-Galas," held at winery partners in Woodinville. Each mini-Gala will include a multi-course dinner accompanied by wine, participation in the Virtual Gala and a few surprises. Tickets for each event can be purchased for $500 per guest.

Chateau Ste. Michelle, capacity up to 250 guests

capacity up to 250 guests Featured wineries: Chateau Ste. Michelle, Col Solare, Tenet Wines, Domaine Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest Winery, Northstar Winery and Spring Valley Vineyard



Featured chefs: Douglas Jones , Aerlume; Maggie Trujillo , AQUA; Ken Palmer , AQUA by El Gaucho; Margarito Moreno , El Gaucho

, Aerlume; , AQUA; , AQUA by El Gaucho; , El Gaucho

Special guests: AWW Honorary Chair Karen MacNeil , Honorary Vintner Marie-Eve Gilla, Honorary Grower Rob Mercer

, Honorary Vintner Marie-Eve Gilla, Honorary Grower Rob Mercer Maryhill Winery, capacity up to 100 guests

capacity up to 100 guests Featured wineries: Maryhill Winery, Pepper Bridge Winery, J. Bookwalter, Alexandria Nicole Cellars



Featured chefs: Michael McFarland , Maryhill Winery; Ryan Donaldson , Stone House and Gather Kitchen & Bar; Breanna Beike , Heritage Restaurant|Bar

, Maryhill Winery; , and Gather Kitchen & Bar; , Heritage Restaurant|Bar The Winemakers Reserve , capacity up to 160 guests

, capacity up to 160 guests Featured wineries: Matteo Wines , DeLille Cellars, Rotie Cellars

, DeLille Cellars, Rotie Cellars

Featured chefs: catering by Roy Breiman , Columbia Hospitality; Sabrina Tinsley , Osteria La Spiga; Quentin Stewart , Ben Paris

Those who cannot attend the online events are able to support the Auction directly at washingtonwine.ejoinme.org/Donate.

For collectors, Commemorative Magnums can be purchased for $300 at aoww2021.ggo.bid. This year's large-format bottle is provided by AWW 2021 Honorary Vintner Marie-Eve Gilla of Valdemar Estates and features a Cabernet Sauvignon from V Square Vineyard, located in SeVein.

Learn more about this year's annual auction weekend at https://auctionofwawines.org/events/.

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $52 million to benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research and the AWW Industry Grant. AWW is listed in the top five wine charity auctions in the U.S. by Wine Spectator. AWW's mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. Key supporters for the 2021 season of events include Ste Michelle Wine Estates, The Seattle Times and Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits. For more information, visit www.AuctionofWaWines.org.

About John L. Scott Foundation

The John L. Scott Foundation was founded in 1997 in honor of John L. Scott, a philanthropist and community activist who believed in the value of giving back. The John L. Scott Foundation is supported by the generous donations and volunteer efforts of our sales associates and support team members. These voluntary contributions enable the John L. Scott Foundation to help sponsor events that help raise millions of dollars for children healthcare each year. Their mission is to help kids get healthy and be at home.

