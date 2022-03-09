AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES RETURNS FOR ITS 35TH YEAR WITH LINEUP OF CHARITABLE TASTING AND TOASTING EVENTS BEGINNING MAY 2022

SEATTLE, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction of Washington Wines (AWW), a nonprofit devoted to advancing awareness of the Washington wine industry, announces a return to in person events just in time for its 35th anniversary. Mark the calendar for Wine Country Vintner Dinners in Eastern Washington in May and look further afield for the Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction and Gala at Chateau Ste. Michelle in August. Note the addition of a new event, the industry-focused honoree celebration, TOAST!

Proceeds from this year's events benefit Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research at the Wine Science Center in Richland, Seattle Children's Tri-Cities Clinic, and Industry Grant Partner Vital Wines. In 2021, Vital Wines used AWW funding to help create a new full-time position within the organization focused on COVID education and healthcare access among vineyard and winery workers.

"We are proud to be a champion for the Washington wine industry while supporting the amazing work done by our three beneficiaries," said Jamie Peha, executive director of AWW. "After moving to virtual, online, and smaller events over the last two years, we are thrilled to welcome people back to in-person events for the full Washington wine experience."

Wine Country Celebrations, May 10-15. Head to the vineyards of Eastern Washington for three Wine Country Vintner Dinners offered consecutively beginning Thursday, May 12 through Saturday, May 14. Pairing local chefs alongside both veteran and up and coming Washington winemakers, the series includes: J. Bookwalter Winery will host a dinner alongside Upchurch Wines and Tinte Cellars; Fidélitas Wines will host alongside wines from Frichette Winery and Anelare Winery; and Col Solare will host with their wines in addition to Hightower Cellars and Muret-Gaston Wines. Each dinner is limited to just 50 people. Tickets are $150 per person available beginning March 29 at auctionofwawines.org.

Launching May 10, watch for the Wine Country Online Auction, featuring over 100 auction lots including wine country travel, winemaker experiences, spring releases, and more. Registration for this online auction will open on March 29 at auctionofwawines.org.

TOAST! August 11 . New this year in honor of the 35th anniversary of the Auction of Washington Wines, the wine industry community and wine lovers alike will gather at Chateau Ste. Michelle winery in recognition of past and present AWW honorees, established industry luminaries, and emerging leaders. AWW is proud to recognize Marchese Piero Antinori, Honorary President of Marchesi Antinori; Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchese Antinori; and Marvin Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator Magazine and Chairman of M. Shanken Communications; as Honorary Chairs for 2022. Attendees will enjoy a coursed dinner featuring top Washington wines and the opportunity to raise a glass in celebration of the people who keep the community thriving and moving toward the future. Capacity for this event is 200. Tickets will be available beginning May 2 at auctionofwawines.org.

Virtual Private Barrel Auction August 8. Open to trade and collectors by invitation only, the auction will feature 20+ premium Washington wineries offering five-case lots for exclusive ownership. This event is presented by Winebow Fine Wines + Spirits. Look for a series of participating winemaker interviews via Zoom, hosted by Master of Wine, Bob Betz. Qualified trade can register now at this link.

Winemaker Picnic & Barrel Auction, August 12 . AWW's largest wine and culinary event returns to the beautiful grounds of Chateau Ste. Michelle. The open-air event will feature winemakers who will "roam and pour" tastes or find more than 100 wines at the tasting bars. Enjoy global BBQ, featuring Korean, Indian, and southern style, as well as sweet bites. Meet, mingle, and enjoy a summer evening of Washington wine with games of chance and the opportunity to bid on cases of wine from 30 Washington Wineries in the Barrel Auction – all benefiting the industry and community. Capacity for this event is 1200. Tickets will be available beginning May 2 at auctionofwawines.org.

35th Annual Gala, August 13 . This special evening at Chateau Ste. Michelle begins with a culinary social hour with Washington wine tasting bars, a mini-barrel auction headlining luxury wine brands, and 60 winemaker-hosted tables pouring during a four-course seated dinner. Bid on one of 25 exclusive live auction items featuring Washington wineries. The Gala after party under the stars will cap the evening with a live music performance from local favorite The Dusty 45's, dancing, and a not-to-be-missed dessert bar. Capacity for this event is 600. Tickets will be available beginning May 2 at auctionofwawines.org.

In addition, a virtual Gala Online Auction will run from August 9-13 with more than 150 auction lots from Washington wineries to include exclusive bottles, wine travel, and culinary and wine experiences.

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised nearly $55 million to benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research, and the AWW Industry Grant. AWW is listed in the top five wine charity auctions in the U.S. by Wine Spectator. AWW's mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. Key supporters for the 2022 season of events include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, The Seattle Times, PNC Bank and Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits. For more information about AWW and updates about bidding registration, please visit auctionofwawines.org.

