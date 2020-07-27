Auction of Washington Wines takes Events Online, Aug. 11-15

SEATTLE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Auction of Washington Wines' (AWW) annual August weekend of events will move online Aug. 11–15, 2020 for the first time in its 33-year history. The nationally lauded organization will feature a series of online and virtual auctions with more than 100 exciting auction lots. Presented by Seattle Bank, proceeds will benefit Seattle Children's and Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research. Registration for all events is now open.

"We are thrilled to present such a robust series of auctions this August despite the challenging circumstances everyone is facing," said AWW Executive Director Jamie Peha. "Although we're not able to celebrate in person together, Washington wine is still here and stronger than ever. We are elated by the incredible generosity of our wineries, sponsors and other contributors. The outpouring of support from the community and our loyal donors indicates a successful auction outcome at a time when our beneficiaries are in great need."

The auction weekend will feature three distinct online experiences, including the Online "Silent" Auction running Aug. 11-15 with over 40 auction lots, ranging in value from $250 to $1,500; the Online "Almost Live" Auction running Aug. 11-17 featuring over three dozen top-tier auction lots, ranging in value from $750 to $5,000; and the Virtual Live Gala Auction on Saturday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m., featuring auction lots ranging from $5,000 in value to "priceless." A new feature is the Auction of Washington wines "From the Cellar" lots of exclusive vintage wines.

The Virtual Live Gala Auction on Aug. 15 will be streamed live via YouTube and Facebook. Guests who attend can also purchase a "Gala in a Box" dinner to enjoy at home, made by local chefs John Howie of John Howie Steak and Seastar Restaurant and Raw Bar and Lisa Dupar of Lisa Dupar Catering and Pomegranate Bistro. Each dinner for two is accompanied by a bottle of Domaine Ste. Michelle Sparkling Wine to add to the celebratory mood.

The Virtual Live Gala Auction will include the chance to bid on one-of-kind lots, including wine, travel and celebrity-themed packages. A few of the lots from the event that will be available for bidding include:

Hop on The List

10 3-liter bottles of Cayuse wines, plus a spot on three Christophe Baron wine membership lists

Snag a spot on the most-coveted wine membership lists (Cayuse Vineyards, 10-year wait list; Horsepower Vineyards, five-year wait list; No Girls Wine, five-year wait list) with this money-can't-buy lot. The lot also includes 10 large-format bottles of 100% estate grown fruit made by the first biodynamic wine producer in Washington state.

Wine and Winter in Wyoming

A five-day excursion to the Jackson Hole Food & Wine Winter Festival for four hosted by AWW Honorary Grower, Rob Mercer

For the adventurer who likes their wine with a side of skiing, Auction of Washington Wines 2020 Honorary Grower Rob Mercer will host four guests in Jackson Hole, Wyo. for the 4th Annual Jackson Hole Food & Wine Winter Fest. This package includes four airline vouchers, tickets to festival events, accommodations at Hotel Terra Teton Village, two-day ski passes and a large format bottle of Mercer Estates wine.

The Other Wine Country

Napa Valley experience for two couples hosted by Honorary Chair Karen MacNeil

Board a private plane to Napa Valley, Calif. – the other wine country – for a private tasting with Auction of Washington Wines' 2020 Honorary Chair Karen MacNeil, author of Wine Speed and The Wine Bible. With Karen's expert guidance, taste both Napa and Washington state wines including Canvasback and Duckhorn, Cakebread Cellars and Mullan Road Cellars, Col Solare and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars. The experience includes a three-night stay at the FAY House at Stag's Leap Wine Cellars.

Legacy of Leonetti

22-year vertical of Leonetti Cellar Sangiovese wines

With this auction lot, get the chance to taste your way through 22 years of Sangiovese wines from Washington's Leonetti Cellar, hailed by critics as the makers of some of the finest Sangiovese outside of Tuscany. This collection of wines 1995, 1997 – 2017 (no Sangiovese was produced in 1996) are stored in elegant Leonetti wood boxes. Each bottle is signed by winemakers Gary Figgins and/or Chris Figgins.

Sip in Style

9-liter etched bottles of Mark Ryan Winery's 20th anniversary vintages

Auction of Washington Wines' 2020 Honorary Vintner Mark McNeilly of Mark Ryan Winery offers two 9-liter etched bottles of the 2018 Long Haul and 2018 Dead Horse to the winning bidder.

Those who cannot attend the virtual or online events are able to make a donation directly at washingtonwine.ejoinme.org/Donate. Learn more about this year's annual auction weekend at https://auctionofwawines.org/events/ .

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised more than $50 million, benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital and Washington State University Wine Science Center. AWW was listed in the top five U.S. Charity Auctions in the nation by Wine Spectator. Events hosted by AWW give wine lovers the chance to support Washington state's wine industry and families and communities across the state. Presented by Seattle Bank, all of the organization's events are virtual for 2020. For more information, visit www.AuctionofWaWines.org.

About Seattle Bank

Seattle Bank is a boutique bank focused on the needs of families, businesses, and community organizations in the Pacific Northwest. Our mission is to be a unique financial resource by providing our clients a personalized experience and peace of mind. We also recognize the importance of partnering with others that serve our community. We are proud to join the Auction of Washington Wines in supporting Seattle Children's and WSU Viticulture and Enology Research.

