Auction Via Sealed Bid December 21 Mt. Dora (Orlando Area), Florida

MT. DORA, Fla., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerated Marketing Group LLC announced today that December 21 will be your last opportunity to "Name Your Price" for the two former school campuses located on Lake Carlton. Each property is zoned Lake County-CFD (Community Facilities District). Parcel 1-Known as the CPEC campus is located at 28308 Churchill-Smith Lane, Mt Dora. This property has approximately 5.76AC and located right on Lake Carlton (part of the Chain of Lakes). Improvements include multiple classroom buildings, student housing, single -family homes used for admin and other services. Lake County Assessor's 2017 appraised value exceeded $1,000,000. The Published Reserve: $640,000. Parcel 2-Known as the Palm View campus is located at 17726-28098 Palm View Circle, Mt. Dora. This property has approximately 7.32AC and like the other campus is located right on Lake Carlton (part of the Chain of Lakes). Improvements include multiple classroom buildings, dorms, a single family home, swimming pool and tennis/sports court. Both properties are on septic systems and have water provided by onsite wells. Lake County Assessor's 2017 appraised value was in excess of $1,700,000. Published Reserve for this property is $960,000. At or above the Published Reserve price, for each of properties, the Seller must accept the highest conforming bid. All offers will need to include an 8% Buyer's Premium added to the Bid Price. See Terms of Sale at Auction for bidding procedure information. There is extensive Due Diligence on each of the properties available to a qualified bidder and is available at any onsite Open House or by written request. Non-disclosure agreement (NDA) required.

Palm View Campus CPEC Campus

Qualified buyers may tour the properties each Wednesday & Thursday beginning November 28 from 12 Noon to 4 PM a.m. until the Auction or by private appointment.

When asked why an Auction, Todd Good, President of Accelerated Marketing Group, replied, "The Owners, Bellwether Behavioral Health/AdvoServ wanted to close out their real estate holdings in Florida by year-end. To accomplish this, they wanted to send the strongest message to the marketplace they are motivated Seller and as such they believe the Publish Reserves send that message."

For more information about the Auctions and a list of properties, qualified buyers should call: 1-833.830.9200 or Email: cmencher@amgre.com or visit our website AMGRE.com

About Accelerated Marketing Group

The Accelerated Marketing Group (AMG) was developed to serve a client base of individuals, financial institutions and governmental agencies in the acquisition and disposition of real property assets.

Whether through conventional sales or through an accelerated real estate auction marketing process, AMG has developed strategic programming to meet the needs of the most discriminating entities. Our staff of real estate professionals are ready, willing and able to "listen" to the true requirements of our clients and respond with truthful answers even though it may not be the response the client wants to hear.

Integrity is the core principal value of our company. If you are looking for representation for consulting, valuation, acquisition or disposition of real property we are the firm you should explore. With thousands of properties, over $8+/- billion dollars sold and closed all over the United States and Canada, AMG is well positioned to help our clients in any situation concerning real estate.

