AuctionTime & Old 20 Auctions to Host Customer Appreciation Luncheon in Iowa for Farmers & Equipment Dealers

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind the online auction platform AuctionTime.com, will join Old 20 Auctions & Liquidations in hosting a customer appreciation luncheon on Wednesday, February 26th, for Iowa-area farmers and equipment dealers. The lunch will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST at the headquarters of Old 20 Auctions, at 1949 210th Street in Manchester, Iowa.

The lunch provides an opportunity for Old 20 Auctions to thank its customers for supporting the business and learn more about how AuctionTime.com can help them sell their equipment through strategic marketing that targets the equipment industries.

Sandhills and AuctionTime regularly host forums and seminars all over the country to provide customers and end users with easy, educational, and effective ways to learn about Sandhills industry-leading marketplaces, which include TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, and MarketBook. Registration is not required for this event.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact AuctionTime

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

800-334-7443

About Old 20 Auctions & Liquidations

Owners Mike and Megan Loecke built Old 20 Auctions & Liquidations' state-of-the-art facility with the intention of bringing the best auction experience to both buyers and sellers. Old 20 Auctions has been a family-run business for over 25 years. Megan works alongside Mike as the head clerk. Daughters Macy, Myla, Lucy, Trudy, and Vera staff an on-site cafe. Old 20 Auctions also employs other professionals from around the area to ensure a well-balanced organization.

Contact Old 20 Auctions & Liquidations

1949 210th St.

Manchester, IA 52057

563-927-2900

