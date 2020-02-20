AuctionTime & RJ Stockwell Land & Auction to Host Customer Appreciation Luncheon in Wisconsin on February 26th

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind the online auction platform AuctionTime.com, will join RJ Stockwell Inc. Land & Auction Company in hosting a luncheon on Wednesday, February 26th for customers, farmers, and anyone else interested in auctioning equipment. The luncheon will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. CST at the auction yard of RJ Stockwell Inc., located at N155 Highway 13 in Stetsonville, Wisconsin. Registration is not required to attend.

The luncheon will provide local farmers, ranchers, contractors, and equipment owners with the opportunity to learn about strategic market opportunities—designed specifically for equipment industries—available from AuctionTime.com and Sandhills.

Sandhills and AuctionTime regularly host forums and seminars all over the country to provide customers and end users with easy, educational, and effective ways to learn about Sandhills' industry-leading marketplaces, which include TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, and MarketBook.

If you are interested in attending this luncheon, contact AuctionTime or RJ Stockwell Inc. Land & Auction Company, or stop by the event location on February 26th.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact AuctionTime

120 West Harvest Drive

Lincoln, NE 68521

feedback@auctiontime.com

800-334-7443

About RJ Stockwell Inc. Land & Auction Company

RJ Stockwell Inc. Land & Auction Company has rapidly grown to become one of the leading auction companies in the industry. The RJ Stockwell Auction Team brings a wealth of experience that is second to none. Our sales associates and auctioneers attend many continuing education seminars and are active members of state and national associations. RJ Stockwell Inc. auctioneers conducts several benefit auctions each year to help support many community service fundraisers and charities. With RJ Stockwell Agricultural and Commercial Auctions, clients benefit from the extensive background that the company has to offer, combined with the ability to provide services that meet the demands of the rapidly changing marketplace.

Contact RJ Stockwell Inc. Land & Auction Company

W5340 County Line Road

Dorchester, WI 54425

715-654-5162

