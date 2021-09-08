AuctionTime and a Sandhills Global Email Blast Bring Top Dollar for Midwest Motor Express Trucks

The six trucks were to be sold absolute on AuctionTime with no reserve, making them more enticing during a period of historically high demand. Sandhills Global gave the day cabs' auction listings simultaneous exposure on TruckPaper.com , the dominant marketplace for the truck and trailer industry.

A week before the sale, the auctioneer had Sandhills send out an attractive, professional email blast to a qualified and interested marketing list of buyers. "I'm sure that's where it got a big response," said Midwest Motor Express' Bismarck Shop Manager Jamie McGee. "I think that's probably where a lot of those bids came from. My phone never quit ringing Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, with people asking about them."

Come sale day, all of the half-dozen Freightliners sold on AuctionTime.com, exceeding auction values by $5,000 to $10,000 (USD) each. All told, the six high-mileage vehicles brought $156,000.

McGee said he was "pretty excited," about the results. "We would probably get $15,000 for them here, and can sell them for $26,000 on average" on AuctionTime. "That's pretty decent."

As the pre-eminent LTL dry van carrier in the Upper Midwest and Great Northwest, Midwest Motor Express is nevertheless a relative newcomer to AuctionTime. When drought and uncertainty over grain prices impacted its local truck sales, the carrier took the advice of Sandhills representative Justin Coffey and started to use the auction platform in March of 2021. And by McGee's reckoning, the company's most recent AuctionTime sale probably won't be its last.

"We've still got some new trucks coming in this fall yet and some more next spring," he said. "Most of them will probably go to AuctionTime."

Below are some highlights from the sales for AuctionTime.com and Midwest Motor Express.

September 1st AuctionTime.com Highlights

2013 Freightliner Cascadia 125

Sold Price: $33,700 (USD)

View Auction Results

2013 Freightliner Cascadia 125

Sold Price: $30,200 (USD)

View Auction Results

2010 Freightliner Cascadia 125

Sold Price: $24,200 (USD)

View Auction Results

2012 Freightliner Cascadia 125

Sold Price: $23,900 (USD)

View Auction Results

2012 Freightliner Cascadia 125

Sold Price: $23,100 (USD)

View Auction Results

2011 Freightliner Cascadia 125

Sold Price: $20,900 (USD)

View Auction Results

Sell with AuctionTime.com

The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

