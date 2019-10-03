AuctionTime to Welcome Farmers & Equipment Dealers for Meet & Greet in Nyssa, Oregon

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind the online auction platform AuctionTime.com, will host an informal meet-and-greet on October 7th, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. MDT, in Nyssa, Oregon. The reception will be held at Bob's Steak N' Spirits and is open to anyone. The meet-and-greet will offer local farmers, ranchers, and equipment dealers the unique opportunity to learn about strategic market opportunities—designed specifically for equipment industries—available from AuctionTime.com and Sandhills.

Sandhills and AuctionTime regularly host forums and seminars all over the country to provide customers and end users with easy, educational, and effective ways to learn about Sandhills industry-leading marketplaces, which include TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, and MarketBook.

AuctionTime area representative Jim Ryan will be on hand in Nyssa to answer questions attendees might have and showcase how anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime and Sandhills' retail platforms. Registration is not required to attend.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by TractorHouse, Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

