AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum February 5th in Bowling Green, Kentucky

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global will host a one-day auctioneer seminar in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on February 5th covering a range of proven best practices for auction management and growing an auction business. Sandhills is the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, and many other brands, all of which serve to help connect buyers and sellers across multiple industries.

The forum will give attendees the opportunity to network with fellow auctioneers and learn about the latest capabilities of continually evolving auction technologies. The forum will begin at 9 a.m. with a morning session dedicated to discussing the features and use of Auction Flex software. This session will cover cataloging, clerking, accounting, and ways to get the best results for your consignors and your auction company.

After a break for lunch, starting at 1 p.m. attendees will learn about AuctionTime.com, the weekly online-only auction platform designed especially for construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, and trailers; and HiBid.com, an internet bidding solution that is integrated with Auction Flex and supports webcast, internet-only, and absentee bidding.

The one-day forum will wrap up with a meet-and-greet reception from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees will also receive hours that can be applied towards continuing education hours for the National Auctioneers Association.

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum? Call 352-414-1947, email sales@auctionflex.com, or contact your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook. AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

