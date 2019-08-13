AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum in Boston

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug.13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global, the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, OtherStock, and FleetEvaluator, will host an auctioneer forum and training seminar on August 20th and 21st in Boston, Massachusetts. The two-day event, which is being held at the Hampton Inn Boston-Natick, offers attendees the opportunity to learn about best practices related to live and online auction platforms, online bidder software, auction management solutions, and other topics.

The seminar begins on Tuesday, August 20th, with a three-hour Auction Flex Training session offering an overview of the software and an in-depth exploration of cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and more. Following a lunch break, the seminar will continue with sessions devoted to AuctionTime and HiBid. The day ends with a reception for attendees wishing to network with fellow industry professionals. Wednesday, August 21st, also begins with an Auction Flex Training session. Later in the day, there will be a session covering complementary services, including Hosted Services, OtherStock, FleetEvaluator, and CurrencyPay.

"Auction management solutions are crucial to running a successful auction because they remove unnecessary barriers, streamline the entire process, and offer helpful tools designed to increase sales," says Auction Flex's Kris Kennedy. "The auctioneer forum in Boston will offer valuable insight into how these integrated solutions work together and how you can get the most out of them to help your business grow."

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum in Boston? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

