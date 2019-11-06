AuctionTime.com & Auction Flex to Host Auctioneer Forum November 19th & 20th in Tacoma, Washington

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global will host a two-day auctioneer forum on November 19th and 20th in Tacoma, Washington, focused on a range of proven best practices for successful auction management. Sandhills is the tech company behind Auction Flex, AuctionTime.com, HiBid.com, OtherStock.com, AddAShop, and many other brands, all of which serve to help connect buyers and sellers across multiple industries.

The forum will provide attendees the opportunity to network with fellow auctioneers and learn about the latest capabilities of continually evolving auction technologies. Attendees will also receive hours that can be applied towards continuing education hours for the National Auctioneers Association.

On both days of the seminar, the morning sessions will begin with training on market-leading auction software Auction Flex, and will include instructions on cataloging, clerking, accounting, and strategies for obtaining the best results for auctioneers and consignors.

On Tuesday, November 19th, attendees can also learn more about AuctionTime.com, the weekly online-only auction platform designed especially for construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, and trailers; and HiBid.com, an internet bidding solution that is integrated with Auction Flex and supports webcast, internet-only, and absentee bidding. Tuesday will wrap up with a meet-and-greet reception.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sandhills experts will introduce additional auction technologies and related solutions that help auctioneers obtain accurate real-time asset valuations, simplify payment processing, generate more revenue through e-commerce, and more.

Interested in attending the upcoming auctioneer forum? Contact sales@auctionflex.com or call (352) 414-1947 or your AuctionTime.com sales representative to register.

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

About Auction Flex & HiBid

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

