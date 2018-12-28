AuctionTime.com Ends Highest Grossing Year to Date with over $113.6 Million in December Sales

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com closed out 2018 with record-breaking sales in its end-of-year auctions. The online-only auction platform for construction equipment, agriculture equipment, and commercial trucks and trailers sold over $113.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets in December. Nearly 19,000 unique bidders across all 50 U.S. states, all 10 Canadian provinces, and 52 countries worldwide participated in four multi-day auctions on AuctionTime.com. In aggregate, 1,194 auctioneers used the platform to sell nearly 10,000 assets in December alone.

AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing (the Nebraska-based tech company behind Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, and a number of other brands). Since its launch in 2010, the platform's end-of-year auctions have grown exponentially.

"Product growth and brand extensions across each of our core industries and the niche markets within them have continued to fuel the success of AuctionTime.com," explains Sandhills' Director of New Products Evan Welch. "The year-over-year growth of AuctionTime.com, and especially its December sales, can be attributed directly to the unique value the platform offers both buyers and sellers."

December AuctionTime.com Highlights:

Gross auction proceeds: $113.6+ million

Total unique bidders: 18,876

Total assets sold: 9,929

