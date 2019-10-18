AuctionTime.com Sells Over $10.5 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in October 16th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $10.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,100 unique bidders from 49 states and 34 countries worldwide participated in the October 16th auction, bidding on over 1,600 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

October 16th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $10.5+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,100+

Total assets sold: 1,600+

2008 Deere 1050J

Sold Price: $88,100 (USD)

Seller: R-Equipment

View Auction Result

2013 JLG G6-42A

Sold Price: $62,250 (USD)

Seller: McMullen Auctioneers

View Auction Result

2011 Deere 200D LC

Sold Price: $49,800 (USD)

Seller: Nortrax Canada, Inc.

View Auction Result

2014 TerraGator TG8300

Sold Price: $87,200 (USD)

Seller: Four-Way Auto Sales

View Auction Result

2009 John Deere 9530T

Sold Price: $81,600 (USD)

Seller: Burks' Tractor Co

View Auction Result

2016 MacDon M1240

Sold Price: $79,800 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

View Auction Result

2016 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $69,000 (USD)

Seller: IronLink Equipment

View Auction Result

2018 Ford F650

Sold Price: $61,100 (USD)

Seller: Booth Equipment

View Auction Result

2006 Western Star 4900EX

Sold Price: $50,400 (USD)

Seller: Dimmerling Realty & Auctioneers

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

