AuctionTime.com Sells over $10.6 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
Jun 14, 2019, 12:26 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com exhibited continued growth for the year, selling over $10.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,400 unique bidders from 49 states and 22 countries worldwide participated in the June 12th auction, bidding on over 1,400 assets.
Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
June 12th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $10.6+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,400+
Total assets sold: 1,400+
2014 Ditch Witch JT5
Sold Price: $49,830 (USD)
Seller: Bruchhaus & Bruchhaus Auctions Inc.
2015 JCB 525-60
Sold Price: $51,100 (USD)
Seller: Brad Elting and Co
2006 Deere 450J LT
Sold Price: $39,200 (USD)
Seller: Klemish Auction Service LLC
2013 John Deere 9360R
Sold Price: $165,250 (USD)
Seller: Boehm Auction Service
2012 Massey Ferguson 9560
Sold Price: $94,000 (USD)
Seller: Klemish Auction Service LLC
2015 John Deere 8270R
Sold Price: $91,400 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
2005 CCC Low Entry
Sold Price: $45,000 (USD)
Seller: Southeastern Auction Company, Inc
2007 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $37,750 (USD)
Seller: Auctionblock
2002 Mack RD688S
Sold Price: $37,368 (USD)
Seller: Henderson Auctions
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
