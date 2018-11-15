AuctionTime.com Sells Over $10 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in this Week's Online-Only Auctions

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com reported gross auction proceeds of over $10 million from this week's auctions. The online platform for construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers sold over 1,300 assets listed by more than 230 unique sellers this week. Lots received bids from over 3,800 unique bidders in 46 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces, and 27 countries worldwide.

AuctionTime.com is currently accepting listings for its multi-day, end-of-year sales—including a crane and rigging equipment auction scheduled for December 19th. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: $10+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 3,800+

Total assets sold: 1,300+

2007 Watson 1100TM Vertical Drill

Final Bid: $196,750 (USD)

Seller: Progressive Auctions and Equipment Sales

2013 Deere 470G LC Excavator

Final Bid: $150,500 (USD)

Seller: Progressive Auctions and Equipment Sales

2013 Deere 750K LGP Dozer

Final Bid: $86,000 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

2018 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac Tractor

Final Bid: $339,400 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

2018 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac Tractor

Final Bid: $285,800 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

2014 John Deere S670 Harvester

Final Bid: $201,200 (USD)

Seller: Bader & Sons

2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck

Final Bid: $63,000 (USD)

Seller: Hillside Truck and Equipment

2014 Kenworth T660 Truck

Final Bid: $49,900 (USD)

Seller: BJ's Truck Sales & Service

2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck

Final Bid: $44,300 (USD)

Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

