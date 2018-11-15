AuctionTime.com Sells Over $10 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in this Week's Online-Only Auctions
LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com reported gross auction proceeds of over $10 million from this week's auctions. The online platform for construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers sold over 1,300 assets listed by more than 230 unique sellers this week. Lots received bids from over 3,800 unique bidders in 46 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces, and 27 countries worldwide.
AuctionTime.com is currently accepting listings for its multi-day, end-of-year sales—including a crane and rigging equipment auction scheduled for December 19th. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $10+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 3,800+
Total assets sold: 1,300+
2007 Watson 1100TM Vertical Drill
Final Bid: $196,750 (USD)
Seller: Progressive Auctions and Equipment Sales
2013 Deere 470G LC Excavator
Final Bid: $150,500 (USD)
Seller: Progressive Auctions and Equipment Sales
2013 Deere 750K LGP Dozer
Final Bid: $86,000 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
2018 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac Tractor
Final Bid: $339,400 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement
2018 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac Tractor
Final Bid: $285,800 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement
2014 John Deere S670 Harvester
Final Bid: $201,200 (USD)
Seller: Bader & Sons
2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck
Final Bid: $63,000 (USD)
Seller: Hillside Truck and Equipment
2014 Kenworth T660 Truck
Final Bid: $49,900 (USD)
Seller: BJ's Truck Sales & Service
2003 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck
Final Bid: $44,300 (USD)
Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us:
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
