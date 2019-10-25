AuctionTime.com Sells Over $11 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in October 23rd Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 5,000 unique bidders from 49 states and 23 countries worldwide participated in the October 23rd auction, bidding on over 1,450 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

October 23rd AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $11+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,000+

Total assets sold: 1,450+

2017 CASE 621F

Sold price: $101,000 (USD)

Seller: Mitzel & Sons

View Auction Result

2012 Caterpillar D6N LGP

Sold price: $58,100 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

View Auction Result

2018 Kubota KX057-4

Sold price: $54,900 (USD)

Seller: Mickey Spencer

View Auction Result

2012 Case IH Patriot 4430

Sold price: $124,300 (USD)

Seller: Wagner Equipment

View Auction Result

2016 CLAAS LEXION 740TT

Sold price: $263,500 (USD)

Seller: Rice Auction Company

View Auction Result

John Deere 9330

Sold price: $118,500 (USD)

Seller: Cochran Farm Supply, Inc.

View Auction Result

2000 Peterbilt 378

Sold price: $62,600 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

View Auction Result

2013 Peterbilt 388

Sold price: $43,700 (USD)

Seller: Gamache Truck Centre

View Auction Result

1999 XL Specialized

Sold price: $28,455 (USD)

Seller: Zenke Auction & Realty Inc

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

