AuctionTime.com Sells over $11 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
10:24 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers on Wednesday. Over 1,600 assets listed by more than 300 unique sellers received bids from over 4,300 bidders in 48 U.S. states and 29 countries worldwide.
AuctionTime.com is currently accepting consignments as it gears up for massive, multi-day, end-of-year auctions. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers, can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $11 million+
Total participating bidders: 4,300+
Total assets sold: 1,600+
2007 McCloskey International 621REG Trommel
Final Bid: $159,900 (USD)
Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC
2007 CAT 613C II Motor Scraper
Final Bid: $84,210 (USD)
Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC
2017 Dynapac CA2500D Compactor
Final Bid: $65,500 (USD)
Seller: Owen Equipment & Machinery
2014 Case IH Steiger 420 Rowtrac Tractor
Final Bid: $160,500 (USD)
Seller: Norvin Hill Machinery
2013 John Deere 7230R Tractor
Final Bid: $117,100 (USD)
Seller: JM Equipment LLC
2016 Artex CB2004 Manure Spreader
Final Bid: $71,200 (USD)
Seller: Amber Waves Auction
2011 Kenworth T800 Truck
Final Bid: $70,200 (USD)
Seller: B & D EQUIPMENT
2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck
Final Bid: $37,600 (USD)
Seller: B & D EQUIPMENT
1999 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck
Final Bid: $58,100 (USD)
Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us:
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
