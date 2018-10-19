AuctionTime.com Sells over $11 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $11 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers on Wednesday. Over 1,600 assets listed by more than 300 unique sellers received bids from over 4,300 bidders in 48 U.S. states and 29 countries worldwide.

AuctionTime.com is currently accepting consignments as it gears up for massive, multi-day, end-of-year auctions. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers, can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: $11 million+

Total participating bidders: 4,300+

Total assets sold: 1,600+

2007 McCloskey International 621REG Trommel

Final Bid: $159,900 (USD)

Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC

View Auction Result

2007 CAT 613C II Motor Scraper

Final Bid: $84,210 (USD)

Seller: Equify Auctions, LLC

View Auction Result

2017 Dynapac CA2500D Compactor

Final Bid: $65,500 (USD)

Seller: Owen Equipment & Machinery

View Auction Result

2014 Case IH Steiger 420 Rowtrac Tractor

Final Bid: $160,500 (USD)

Seller: Norvin Hill Machinery

View Auction Result

2013 John Deere 7230R Tractor

Final Bid: $117,100 (USD)

Seller: JM Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

2016 Artex CB2004 Manure Spreader

Final Bid: $71,200 (USD)

Seller: Amber Waves Auction

View Auction Result

2011 Kenworth T800 Truck

Final Bid: $70,200 (USD)

Seller: B & D EQUIPMENT

View Auction Result

2005 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck

Final Bid: $37,600 (USD)

Seller: B & D EQUIPMENT

View Auction Result

1999 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck

Final Bid: $58,100 (USD)

Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

