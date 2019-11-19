AuctionTime.com Sells Over $12 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in November 13th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,700 unique bidders from 49 states and 26 countries worldwide participated in the November 13th auction, bidding on over 1,500 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

November 13th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $12+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,700+

Total assets sold: 1,500+

2015 DEERE 872GP

Sold Price: $139,026 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

2014 Volvo G946B

Sold Price: $121,100 (USD)

Seller: R & M Motors

2005 Terex Pegson 1412 Trakpactor

Sold Price: $113,925 (USD)

Seller: Black Star ACA, LLC

2019 John Deere R4045

Sold Price: $318,240 (USD)

Seller: ITS Auctions

2016 CLAAS JAGUAR 980

Sold Price: $186,750 (USD)

Seller: Western Equipment - Dimmitt TX

2014 CLAAS LEXION 740

Sold Price: $123,400 (USD)

Seller: 21st Century Equipment - Ogallala

2000 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $63,100 (USD)

Seller: Booth Equipment

2012 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $57,855 (USD)

Seller: Bruno's Tractors

2017 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali

Sold Price: $45,200 (USD)

Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

SOURCE AuctionTime.com