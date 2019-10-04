AuctionTime.com Sells Over $12 Million in Equipment, Trucks, Trailers & Attachments in Two-Day Auction
Oct 04, 2019, 09:24 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com kicked off the month with a two-day auction extending across October 2nd and 3rd, selling over $12 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural machinery and attachments, trucks, and trailers. More than 5,300 bidders from 49 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the auction, and over 2,100 assets were sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
October 2nd-3rd AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $12+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,300+
Total Assets Sold: 2,100+
2016 Hitachi ZX245US LC-5N
Sold Price: $100,100 (USD)
Seller: McGrew Equipment Company
2012 Komatsu PC490 LC-10
Sold Price: $61,506 (USD)
Seller: LowBird Outdoors, LLC
2013 LeeBoy 8616
Sold Price: $59,466 (USD)
Seller: LowBird Outdoors, LLC
2014 Case IH Patriot 4430
Sold Price: $175,300 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
2014 John Deere S660
Sold Price: $119,400 (USD)
Seller: Equipment Wholesalers
2014 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $147,600 (USD)
Seller: JW Equipment LLC
1982 GMC General
Sold Price: $57,000 (USD)
Seller: Rocking X Land Company Ltd.
2004 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $57,000 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales
2000 Landoll 53' Sliding Axle
Sold Price: $26,000 (USD)
Seller: BANTA'S MIDWEST TRAILERS
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
