AuctionTime.com Sells over $13.3 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $13.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. Over 1,300 assets listed by more than 300 unique sellers received bids from over 4,800 unique bidders in 48 U.S. states, all 10 Canadian provinces, and 22 countries worldwide.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: $13.3+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,800+

Total assets sold: 1,300+

2013 Peterbilt 384 Truck

Final Bid: $28,600 (USD)

Seller: Load Line Manufacturing

2004 Freightliner Coronado Truck

Final Bid: $35,100 (USD)

Seller: Gamache Truck Centre

2006 Peterbilt 379 Truck

Final Bid: $59,100 (USD)

Seller: Matt Swanson Auctioneer

2012 John Deere 8360R Tractor

Final Bid: $100,600 (USD)

Seller: Highland Farms

2013 Case IH Farmall 105U Tractor

Final Bid: $52,800 (USD)

Seller: Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas

2009 John Deere 7430 Premium Tractor

Final Bid: $89,100 (USD)

Seller: Kevin DeWitt Equipment

1994 Cat D11N Dozer

Final Bid: $88,500 (USD)

Seller: IronLink Equipment

2007 Cat 420E Loader Backhoe

Final Bid: $31,500 (USD)

Seller: Lewis Machinery

2006 Deere 3800 Forklifts

Final Bid: $44,100 (USD)

Seller: Interstate Construction Equipment Inc

