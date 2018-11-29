AuctionTime.com Sells over $13.3 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $13.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. Over 1,300 assets listed by more than 300 unique sellers received bids from over 4,800 unique bidders in 48 U.S. states, all 10 Canadian provinces, and 22 countries worldwide.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $13.3+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,800+
Total assets sold: 1,300+
2013 Peterbilt 384 Truck
Final Bid: $28,600 (USD)
Seller: Load Line Manufacturing
2004 Freightliner Coronado Truck
Final Bid: $35,100 (USD)
Seller: Gamache Truck Centre
2006 Peterbilt 379 Truck
Final Bid: $59,100 (USD)
Seller: Matt Swanson Auctioneer
2012 John Deere 8360R Tractor
Final Bid: $100,600 (USD)
Seller: Highland Farms
2013 Case IH Farmall 105U Tractor
Final Bid: $52,800 (USD)
Seller: Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas
2009 John Deere 7430 Premium Tractor
Final Bid: $89,100 (USD)
Seller: Kevin DeWitt Equipment
1994 Cat D11N Dozer
Final Bid: $88,500 (USD)
Seller: IronLink Equipment
2007 Cat 420E Loader Backhoe
Final Bid: $31,500 (USD)
Seller: Lewis Machinery
2006 Deere 3800 Forklifts
Final Bid: $44,100 (USD)
Seller: Interstate Construction Equipment Inc
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
