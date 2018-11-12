AuctionTime.com Sells over $13 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in this Week's Online-Only Auctions
14:25 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com reported gross auction proceeds of over $13 million from this week's auctions. The online platform for construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers sold over 1,550 assets listed by 347 unique sellers this week. Lots received bids from nearly 5,000 unique bidders in 49 U.S. states, eight Canadian provinces, and 27 countries worldwide.
AuctionTime.com is currently accepting listings for its multi-day, end-of-year sales—including a crane and rigging equipment auction scheduled for December 19th. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers, can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $13+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,930
Total assets sold: 1,550+
2011 Cat D7E Dozer
Final Bid: $104,300 (USD)
Seller: Team Boone
2013 Deere 724K Wheel Loader
Final Bid: $95,500 (USD)
Seller: Progressive Auctions & Equipment Sales
2016 Cat 289D Skid Steer
Final Bid: $60,000 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
2013 Challenger MT765D Tractor
Final Bid: $116,200 (USD)
Seller: Wagner Equipment
2015 John Deere 8345R Tractor
Final Bid: $225,500 (USD)
Seller: Epp's Equipment
2012 Case IH 7130 Harvester
Final Bid: $90,000 (USD)
Seller: West Plains Inc. Hettinger
2016 Peterbilt 579 Truck
Final Bid: $66,300 (USD)
Seller: Hauk Farm Equipment
2006 Kenworth T800B Truck
Final Bid: $46,100 (USD)
Seller: Specialty Truck LLC
1999 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck
Final Bid: $43,000 (USD)
Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
