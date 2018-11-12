AuctionTime.com Sells over $13 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in this Week's Online-Only Auctions

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com reported gross auction proceeds of over $13 million from this week's auctions. The online platform for construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers sold over 1,550 assets listed by 347 unique sellers this week. Lots received bids from nearly 5,000 unique bidders in 49 U.S. states, eight Canadian provinces, and 27 countries worldwide.

AuctionTime.com is currently accepting listings for its multi-day, end-of-year sales—including a crane and rigging equipment auction scheduled for December 19th. Farmers, contractors, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, or anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers, can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: $13+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,930

Total assets sold: 1,550+

2011 Cat D7E Dozer

Final Bid: $104,300 (USD)

Seller: Team Boone

View Auction Result

2013 Deere 724K Wheel Loader

Final Bid: $95,500 (USD)

Seller: Progressive Auctions & Equipment Sales

View Auction Result

2016 Cat 289D Skid Steer

Final Bid: $60,000 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

View Auction Result

2013 Challenger MT765D Tractor

Final Bid: $116,200 (USD)

Seller: Wagner Equipment

View Auction Result

2015 John Deere 8345R Tractor

Final Bid: $225,500 (USD)

Seller: Epp's Equipment

View Auction Result

2012 Case IH 7130 Harvester

Final Bid: $90,000 (USD)

Seller: West Plains Inc. Hettinger

View Auction Result

2016 Peterbilt 579 Truck

Final Bid: $66,300 (USD)

Seller: Hauk Farm Equipment

View Auction Result

2006 Kenworth T800B Truck

Final Bid: $46,100 (USD)

Seller: Specialty Truck LLC

View Auction Result

1999 Peterbilt 379EXHD Truck

Final Bid: $43,000 (USD)

Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

