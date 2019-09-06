AuctionTime.com Sells Over $15 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction

AuctionTime.com

Sep 06, 2019, 17:39 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $15 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,400 bidders from 49 states and 27 countries worldwide participated in the auction, which extended over September 4th and 5th. In all, over 1,850 assets were sold.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 11.3 million average monthly visitors (compared to 9 million at this time last year) and more than 930 million page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

September 4th-5th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $15+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,400+
Total Assets Sold: 1,850+

2015 Cat D5K2 LGP
Sold Price: $84,750 (USD)
Seller: Four-D Equipment 
View Auction Result

Cedarapids 3042
Sold Price: $63,700 (USD)
Seller: Midwest Equipment Auctions 
View Auction Result

2012 Deere 200D LC
Sold Price: $60,500 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC 
View Auction Result

2012 Case IH Steiger 550 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $165,000 (USD)
Seller: Masten Farms Equipment
View Auction Result

2013 New Holland T9.560HD
Sold Price: $125,200 (USD)
Seller: Martin Sullivan, Inc. 
View Auction Result

2015 Case IH Patriot 4440
Sold Price: $131,500 (USD)
Seller: Troy Gillespie Tractors 
View Auction Result

2004 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $52,200 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales
View Auction Result

1998 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $36,600 (USD)
Seller: Trucks Time, LLC 
View Auction Result

1995 Kenworth W900
Sold Price: $35,300 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales
View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTraderForestryTraderLiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

