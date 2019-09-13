AuctionTime.com Sells Over $17 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in This Week's Two-Day Auction
Sep 13, 2019, 16:41 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. More than 5,800 bidders from all 50 states and 30 countries worldwide participated in the auction, which extended over September 11th and 12th. In all, over 2,000 assets were sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
September 11th-12th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $17+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,800+
Total Assets Sold: 2,000+
2013 Wirtgen W210i
Sold Price: $145,250 (USD)
Seller: Frey & Sons Inc
View Auction Result
2017 Caterpillar 349FL
Sold Price: $139,800 (USD)
Seller: ITS Auctions
View Auction Result
2013 Caterpillar 980K
Sold Price: $123,500 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
View Auction Result
2017 John Deere 8295R
Sold Price: $180,300 (USD)
Seller: Bader & Sons Co.
View Auction Result
2014 John Deere 9460R
Sold Price: $143,000 (USD)
Seller: Dagger Auctions
View Auction Result
2015 Gleaner S88
Sold Price: $136,500 (USD)
Seller: Landmark Implement
View Auction Result
2016 Freightliner Coronado 132
Sold Price: $67,100 (USD)
Seller: PJT Enterprises, LLC
View Auction Result
2003 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $62,050 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service
View Auction Result
2015 Trinity EagleBridge
Sold Price: $46,100 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
