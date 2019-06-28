AuctionTime.com Sells over $17 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
Jun 28, 2019, 09:20 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com recently completed its biggest auction of the month, selling over $17 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,600 unique bidders from 49 states and 28 countries worldwide participated in the June 26th auction, bidding on over 1,800 assets.
Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
June 19th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $17+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,600+
Total assets sold: 1,800+
2016 John Deere 8800
Sold Price: $198,000 (USD)
Seller: United Ag and Turf
2014 John Deere S680
Sold Price: $143,100 (USD)
Seller: Landmark Implement
2015 RoGator RG1300B
Sold Price: $106,000 (USD)
Seller: RDO Equipment Co.
2017 Kubota SVL95-2S
Sold Price: $51,100 (USD)
Seller: Hay Equipment Co.
Deere 544J
Sold Price: $43,250 (USD)
Seller: Adam Marshall Auctioneers, LLC
1985 Cat 621B
Sold Price: $40,180 (USD)
Seller: Black Star ACA LLC
2012 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $62,100 (USD)
Seller: Lucken Truck Sales
2007 Western Star 4900FA
Sold Price: $57,783 (USD)
Seller: Work Auction Solutions
1994 Kenworth W900
Sold Price: $53,100 (USD)
Seller: Canning Auction Service
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
