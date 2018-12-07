AuctionTime.com Sells over $20 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $20 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. Over 2,100 assets listed by nearly 400 unique sellers received bids from 5,851 unique bidders from 49 U.S. states, eight Canadian provinces, and 29 countries worldwide.
Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: More than $20 million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 5,851
Total assets sold: 2,144
2018 Case 521G Loader
Final Bid: $95,100 (USD)
Seller: Annen's Machinery Ranch, Inc.
2017 Deere 333G Skid Steer
Final Bid: $52,500 (USD)
Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment
2016 Bobcat E35 Compact Excavator
Final Bid: $39,800 (USD)
Seller: White Star Machinery
2013 Kenworth T440 Dump Truck
Final Bid: $89,600 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
2015 International ProStar Truck
Final Bid: $50,100 (USD)
Seller: West Michigan International
2009 Kenworth T800 Truck
Final Bid: $48,800 (USD)
Seller: Bryan Cook Trucks, LLC
2012 Case IH Patriot 4420 Sprayer
Final Bid: $82,100 (USD)
Seller: Al Hughes Auction Service
2017 Case IH Optum 270 CVX Tractor
Final Bid: $164,100 (USD)
Seller: JB Tractors, LLC
2008 John Deere 9630 Tractor
Final Bid: $130,100 (USD)
Seller: Amber Waves Auction, LLC
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
