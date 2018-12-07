AuctionTime.com Sells over $20 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $20 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. Over 2,100 assets listed by nearly 400 unique sellers received bids from 5,851 unique bidders from 49 U.S. states, eight Canadian provinces, and 29 countries worldwide.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: More than $20 million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 5,851

Total assets sold: 2,144

2018 Case 521G Loader

Final Bid: $95,100 (USD)

Seller: Annen's Machinery Ranch, Inc.

2017 Deere 333G Skid Steer

Final Bid: $52,500 (USD)

Seller: Silver Leaf Equipment

2016 Bobcat E35 Compact Excavator

Final Bid: $39,800 (USD)

Seller: White Star Machinery

2013 Kenworth T440 Dump Truck

Final Bid: $89,600 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

2015 International ProStar Truck

Final Bid: $50,100 (USD)

Seller: West Michigan International

2009 Kenworth T800 Truck

Final Bid: $48,800 (USD)

Seller: Bryan Cook Trucks, LLC

2012 Case IH Patriot 4420 Sprayer

Final Bid: $82,100 (USD)

Seller: Al Hughes Auction Service

2017 Case IH Optum 270 CVX Tractor

Final Bid: $164,100 (USD)

Seller: JB Tractors, LLC

2008 John Deere 9630 Tractor

Final Bid: $130,100 (USD)

Seller: Amber Waves Auction, LLC

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

