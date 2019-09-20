AuctionTime.com Sells Over $21 Million in Equipment, Trucks, & Trailers in its Biggest Two-Day Auction of 2019
Sep 20, 2019, 11:03 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its largest auction yet this year, held September 18th and 19th, AuctionTime.com sold over $21 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers. More than 5,800 bidders from 49 states and 31 countries worldwide participated in the auction, and over 2,000 assets were sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
September 18th-19th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $21+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 5,800+
Total Assets Sold: 2,000+
2013 Caterpillar TL1255C
Sold Price: $69,800 (USD)
Seller: R & M Motors
View Auction Result
2005 Caterpillar 330CL
Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)
Seller: 1st Sales and Services
View Auction Result
2012 Kobelco SK210-8
Sold Price: $51,200 (USD)
Seller: Gray's Equipment
View Auction Result
2011 International 7600
Sold Price: $46,600 (USD)
Seller: Five Star International LLC
View Auction Result
2001 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $37,100 (USD)
Seller: Farm & Home Sales Inc.
View Auction Result
2014 SMITHCO SH3-44-36
Sold Price: $38,600 (USD)
Seller: 1st Sales and Services
View Auction Result
2018 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $318,400 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement
View Auction Result
2018 John Deere 9620RX
Sold Price: $350,600 (USD)
Seller: Equipment Wholesalers
View Auction Result
2017 John Deere S680
Sold Price: $237,100 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
