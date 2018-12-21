AuctionTime.com Sells over $37.4 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
Dec 28, 2018, 15:39 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $37.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day auction. As the final online-only auction for the year, this week's sale included over 2,800 assets listed by 570 unique sellers. Lots received bids from more than 9,500 unique bidders from all 50 U.S. states, nine Canadian provinces, and 38 countries worldwide.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $37.4+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 9,500+
Total assets sold: 2,800+
2018 Case IH Steiger 540 Quadtrac Tractor
Final Bid: $355,100 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement
2013 John Deere 8360R Tractor
Final Bid: $192,200 (USD)
Seller: Sinclair Tractor
2015 Case IH 8240 Tractor
Final Bid: $178,000 (USD)
Seller: D&K Equipment
2015 Cat 930M Wheel Loader
Final Bid: $102,190 (USD)
Seller: C.M. Company Auctions
2011 Deere 225D LC Excavator
Final Bid: $80,100 (USD)
Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co.
2012 Barko 930 Mulcher
Final Bid: $69,700 (USD)
Seller: Schmid Auction Service
2012 Freightliner Coronado Truck
Final Bid: $50,600 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service
2004 Kenworth W900 Truck
Final Bid: $47,200 (USD)
Seller: Herter Equipment
2013 Peterbilt 388 Truck
Final Bid: $45,100 (USD)
Seller: CMS Diesel
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
