AuctionTime.com Sells over $37.4 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

Dec 28, 2018, 15:39 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $37.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day auction. As the final online-only auction for the year, this week's sale included over 2,800 assets listed by 570 unique sellers. Lots received bids from more than 9,500 unique bidders from all 50 U.S. states, nine Canadian provinces, and 38 countries worldwide.

Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $37.4+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 9,500+
Total assets sold: 2,800+

2018 Case IH Steiger 540 Quadtrac Tractor
Final Bid: $355,100 (USD)
Seller: Matejcek Implement 
View Auction Result

2013 John Deere 8360R Tractor
Final Bid: $192,200 (USD)
Seller: Sinclair Tractor
View Auction Result

2015 Case IH 8240 Tractor
Final Bid: $178,000 (USD)
Seller: D&K Equipment 
View Auction Result

2015 Cat 930M Wheel Loader
Final Bid: $102,190 (USD)
Seller: C.M. Company Auctions
View Auction Result

2011 Deere 225D LC Excavator 
Final Bid: $80,100 (USD)
Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co. 
View Auction Result

2012 Barko 930 Mulcher
Final Bid: $69,700 (USD)
Seller: Schmid Auction Service 
View Auction Result

2012 Freightliner Coronado Truck
Final Bid: $50,600 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service 
View Auction Result

2004 Kenworth W900 Truck
Final Bid: $47,200 (USD)
Seller: Herter Equipment
View Auction Result

2013 Peterbilt 388 Truck 
Final Bid: $45,100 (USD)
Seller: CMS Diesel
View Auction Result 

About AuctionTime.com 
Powered by Machinery TraderCraneTraderForestryTraderTruck PaperTractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

Contact Us 
120 West Harvest Drive 
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com 
(800) 334-7443 
(402) 479-2119

