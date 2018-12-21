AuctionTime.com Sells over $37.4 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $37.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day auction. As the final online-only auction for the year, this week's sale included over 2,800 assets listed by 570 unique sellers. Lots received bids from more than 9,500 unique bidders from all 50 U.S. states, nine Canadian provinces, and 38 countries worldwide.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: $37.4+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 9,500+

Total assets sold: 2,800+

2018 Case IH Steiger 540 Quadtrac Tractor

Final Bid: $355,100 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

2013 John Deere 8360R Tractor

Final Bid: $192,200 (USD)

Seller: Sinclair Tractor

2015 Case IH 8240 Tractor

Final Bid: $178,000 (USD)

Seller: D&K Equipment

2015 Cat 930M Wheel Loader

Final Bid: $102,190 (USD)

Seller: C.M. Company Auctions

2011 Deere 225D LC Excavator

Final Bid: $80,100 (USD)

Seller: Kobza Auction & Realty Co.

2012 Barko 930 Mulcher

Final Bid: $69,700 (USD)

Seller: Schmid Auction Service

2012 Freightliner Coronado Truck

Final Bid: $50,600 (USD)

Seller: Hardin Agri Service

2004 Kenworth W900 Truck

Final Bid: $47,200 (USD)

Seller: Herter Equipment

2013 Peterbilt 388 Truck

Final Bid: $45,100 (USD)

Seller: CMS Diesel

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

