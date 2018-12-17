AuctionTime.com Sells Over $42 Million In Equipment In Its Largest Online Auction To Date

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime sold over $42 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. As the company's largest auction to date, the sale included over 3,600 assets listed by 610 unique sellers and received bids from more than 10,200 unique bidders from 50 U.S. states, nine Canadian provinces, and 39 countries worldwide.

Highlights from this Week's Auctions:

Gross auction proceeds: $42+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 10,200+

Total assets sold: 3,600+

2006 Link-Belt RTC-80100 Rough Terrain Crane

Final Bid: $280,100 (USD)

Seller: K&S Equipment Sales

2015 Deere 672G Motor Grader

Final Bid: $174,500 (USD)

Seller: K&S Equipment Sales

Lippmann 4248LP Crusher

Final Bid: $176,110 (USD)

Seller: PowerHouse Auction

2016 Hagie STS10 Sprayer

Final Bid: $217,500 (USD)

Seller: Miller Valley Equipment

2013 John Deere 8310R Tractor

Final Bid: $152,200 (USD)

Seller: Heritage Tractor

2014 Case IH Steiger 550 Quadtrac Tractor

Final Bid: $217,100 (USD)

Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions

2010 Mack Granite GU813 Garbage Truck

Final Bid: $68,600 (USD)

Seller: Three Lakes Truck & EQ

2010 Kenworth T800 Dump Truck

Final Bid: $70,000 (USD)

Seller: 4theSELLofit

2018 Mack Granite GU433 Straight Truck

Final Bid: $85,500

Seller: K&S Equipment Sales

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

