AuctionTime.com Sells Over $42 Million In Equipment In Its Largest Online Auction To Date
17:55 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime sold over $42 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, trucks, and trailers in this week's two-day, online-only auction. As the company's largest auction to date, the sale included over 3,600 assets listed by 610 unique sellers and received bids from more than 10,200 unique bidders from 50 U.S. states, nine Canadian provinces, and 39 countries worldwide.
Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
Highlights from this Week's Auctions:
Gross auction proceeds: $42+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 10,200+
Total assets sold: 3,600+
2006 Link-Belt RTC-80100 Rough Terrain Crane
Final Bid: $280,100 (USD)
Seller: K&S Equipment Sales
View Auction Result
2015 Deere 672G Motor Grader
Final Bid: $174,500 (USD)
Seller: K&S Equipment Sales
View Auction Result
Lippmann 4248LP Crusher
Final Bid: $176,110 (USD)
Seller: PowerHouse Auction
View Auction Result
2016 Hagie STS10 Sprayer
Final Bid: $217,500 (USD)
Seller: Miller Valley Equipment
View Auction Result
2013 John Deere 8310R Tractor
Final Bid: $152,200 (USD)
Seller: Heritage Tractor
View Auction Result
2014 Case IH Steiger 550 Quadtrac Tractor
Final Bid: $217,100 (USD)
Seller: Peterson & Associates Auctions
View Auction Result
2010 Mack Granite GU813 Garbage Truck
Final Bid: $68,600 (USD)
Seller: Three Lakes Truck & EQ
View Auction Result
2010 Kenworth T800 Dump Truck
Final Bid: $70,000 (USD)
Seller: 4theSELLofit
View Auction Result
2018 Mack Granite GU433 Straight Truck
Final Bid: $85,500
Seller: K&S Equipment Sales
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Publishing—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
Share this article