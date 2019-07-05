AuctionTime.com Sells over $6.6 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
Jul 05, 2019, 11:12 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $6.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 3,100 unique bidders from 49 states and 18 countries worldwide participated in the July 3rd auction, bidding on 959 assets.
Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
July 3rd AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $6.6+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 3,100+
Total assets sold: 959
2016 Deere 650K LGP
Sold Price: $83,600 (USD)
Seller: Lakeshore Equipment & Truck Sales
View Auction Result
2016 Deere 250G LC
Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)
Seller: R & S Industries
View Auction Result
2011 Komatsu PC160 LC-8
Sold Price: $49,100 (USD)
Seller: U.S. Equipment Sales and Rental
View Auction Result
2015 John Deere S650
Sold Price: $136,800 (USD)
Seller: Landmark Implement
View Auction Result
2014 Case IH Patriot 4430
Sold Price: $131,250 (USD)
Seller: Central Plains Equipment - Burlington
View Auction Result
2008 Case IH Steiger 385
Sold Price: $99,700 (USD)
Seller: WT Repair
View Auction Result
2004 International 4400
Sold Price: $33,000 (USD)
Seller: K & S Truck Sales
View Auction Result
2006 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $30,200 (USD)
Seller: BAS Auction Marketing Group, LLC
View Auction Result
2007 Kenworth W900
Sold Price: $24,100 (USD)
Seller: AAA Trucks, LLC
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
