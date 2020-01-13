AuctionTime.com Sells Over $7 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in January 8th Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $7 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,200 unique bidders from 49 states and 25 countries worldwide participated in the January 8th auction, bidding on over 1,000 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

January 8th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $7+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,200+

Total assets sold: 1,000+

Caterpillar 826H

Sold Price: $176,400 (USD)

Seller: Big Truck Bid, LLC

View Auction Result

2004 Smoracy 3680

Sold Price: $75,900 (USD)

Seller: 4theSELLofit

View Auction Result

2014 Caterpillar D5K2 LGP

Sold Price: $70,600 (USD)

Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC

View Auction Result

2016 John Deere S680

Sold Price: $194,000 (USD)

Seller: Farm Equipment Online

View Auction Result

2013 John Deere 7200R

Sold Price: $73,100 (USD)

Seller: RK Farms

View Auction Result

2001 Fendt 716 Vario

Sold Price: $56,100 (USD)

Seller: Merz Farm Equipment, Inc.

View Auction Result

2009 Freightliner Coronado 132

Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)

Seller: BJ's Truck Sales & Service

View Auction Result

2008 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $56,200 (USD)

Seller: Hardin Agri Service

View Auction Result

2007 Peterbilt 335

Sold Price: $54,700 (USD)

Seller: Trucks Time, LLC

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

