AuctionTime.com Sells Over $7 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in January 8th Auction
Jan 13, 2020, 11:01 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $7 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in last week's online-only auction. More than 4,200 unique bidders from 49 states and 25 countries worldwide participated in the January 8th auction, bidding on over 1,000 assets. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
January 8th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $7+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,200+
Total assets sold: 1,000+
Caterpillar 826H
Sold Price: $176,400 (USD)
Seller: Big Truck Bid, LLC
2004 Smoracy 3680
Sold Price: $75,900 (USD)
Seller: 4theSELLofit
2014 Caterpillar D5K2 LGP
Sold Price: $70,600 (USD)
Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC
2016 John Deere S680
Sold Price: $194,000 (USD)
Seller: Farm Equipment Online
2013 John Deere 7200R
Sold Price: $73,100 (USD)
Seller: RK Farms
2001 Fendt 716 Vario
Sold Price: $56,100 (USD)
Seller: Merz Farm Equipment, Inc.
2009 Freightliner Coronado 132
Sold Price: $65,100 (USD)
Seller: BJ's Truck Sales & Service
2008 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $56,200 (USD)
Seller: Hardin Agri Service
2007 Peterbilt 335
Sold Price: $54,700 (USD)
Seller: Trucks Time, LLC
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
800-334-7443
402-479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime
