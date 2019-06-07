AuctionTime.com Sells over $9.2 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week

LINCOLN, Neb., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $9.2 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,000 unique bidders from all 50 states and 21 countries worldwide participated in the June 5th auction, bidding on over 1,150 assets.

Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.

June 5th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $9.2+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,000

Total assets sold: 1,150+

2009 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)

Seller: Dakota Country Trucks

2007 Kenworth T800W

Sold Price: $53,500 (USD)

Seller: Hosch Auction Service

1995 Peterbilt 379EXHD

Sold Price: $51,300 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

2012 Kenworth W900L

Sold Price: $49,750 (USD)

Seller: Norvin Hill Machinery

1994 Peterbilt 379

Sold Price: $46,200 (USD)

Seller: Lucken Truck & Parts

2013 Volvo VNL64T670

Sold Price: $19,600 (USD)

Seller: Eagle Truck & Equipment Sales

2012 Freightliner Business Class M2 106

Sold Price: $15,700 (USD)

Seller: Trucks Time, LLC

2008 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $28,900 (USD)

Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC

Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

