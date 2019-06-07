AuctionTime.com Sells over $9.2 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers this Week
Jun 07, 2019, 15:14 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold over $9.2 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agriculture equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,000 unique bidders from all 50 states and 21 countries worldwide participated in the June 5th auction, bidding on over 1,150 assets.
Contractors, farmers, fleet owners, dealerships, auctioneers, and anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell on AuctionTime.com. Find a local auctioneer online at AuctionTime.com or by calling (800) 334-7443.
June 5th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $9.2+ million (USD)
Total participating bidders: 4,000
Total assets sold: 1,150+
2009 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $60,100 (USD)
Seller: Dakota Country Trucks
2007 Kenworth T800W
Sold Price: $53,500 (USD)
Seller: Hosch Auction Service
1995 Peterbilt 379EXHD
Sold Price: $51,300 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales
2012 Kenworth W900L
Sold Price: $49,750 (USD)
Seller: Norvin Hill Machinery
1994 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $46,200 (USD)
Seller: Lucken Truck & Parts
2013 Volvo VNL64T670
Sold Price: $19,600 (USD)
Seller: Eagle Truck & Equipment Sales
2012 Freightliner Business Class M2 106
Sold Price: $15,700 (USD)
Seller: Trucks Time, LLC
2008 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $28,900 (USD)
Seller: Snider Equipment, LLC
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
