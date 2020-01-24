AuctionTime.com Sells Over $9 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers in January 22nd Auction

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $9 million (gross auction proceeds) in agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial trucks, and trailers in this week's online-only auction. More than 4,500 bidders from 49 states and 20 countries took part in the January 22nd auction, with more than 1,200 items sold. Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

January 22nd AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $9+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 4,500+

Total assets sold: 1,200+

Deere 350D LC

Sold Price: $67,250 (USD)

Seller: The Bill Stade Auction & Realty Company

View Auction Result

BLOUNT HYDRO-AX 421E

Sold Price: $64,700 (USD)

Seller: Williams Auction Services

View Auction Result

Kubota SVL95-2S

Sold Price: $58,000 (USD)

Seller: Williams Auction Services

View Auction Result

2019 Case IH 8250

Sold Price: $321,200 (USD)

Seller: JW Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

2015 John Deere 9470R

Sold Price: $212,000 (USD)

Seller: Janson Equipment

View Auction Result

2015 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $165,850 (USD)

Seller: Buckeye Online Equipment Auctions LLC

View Auction Result

2016 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $106,000 (USD)

Seller: 4theSELLofit

View Auction Result

2008 Peterbilt 367

Sold Price: $75,000 (USD)

Seller: Mid-Mo Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

2007 Kenworth W900

Sold Price: $56,805 (USD)

Seller: Fannon Land & Auction Co.

View Auction Result

