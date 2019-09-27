AuctionTime.com Sets New September Record, Selling Over $75 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final two-day, online-only auction for the month, AuctionTime.com sold more than $18 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers. More than 6,400 bidders from 48 states and 40 countries participated in the auction, which extended over September 25th and 26th. In all, over 2,400 assets were sold. This rounded out a record September for AuctionTime.com, which sold over $75 million in assets for the month and more than 8,300 lots.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to over 8 million at this time last year) and more than 1 billion page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

September 25th-26th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $18+ million (USD)

Total Participating Bidders: 6,400+

Total Assets Sold: 2,400+

2018 Caterpillar 906M

Sold Price: $65,800 (USD)

Seller: Global Equipment LLC

View Auction Result

2002 Powerscreen Chieftain 1400

Sold Price: $61,000 (USD)

Seller: Hamilton Auction Company

View Auction Result

2019 Bobcat T770

Sold Price: $60,800 (USD)

Seller: White Star Machinery

View Auction Result

2016 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $200,500 (USD)

Seller: TJ's Truck Sales, LLC

View Auction Result

John Deere 8295R

Sold Price: $150,838 (USD)

Seller: Circle C Trucks & Equipment

View Auction Result

2017 John Deere S680

Sold Price: $208,100 (USD)

Seller: Equipment Wholesalers

View Auction Result

2014 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $69,300 (USD)

Seller: CMC Equipment Sales

View Auction Result

2011 Mack Granite GU713

Sold Price: $64,800 (USD)

Seller: 3W Equipment

View Auction Result

2016 Peterbilt 389

Sold Price: $63,263 (USD)

Seller: Lasyone Auto Exchange

View Auction Result

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

