AuctionTime.com Sets New September Record, Selling Over $75 Million in Equipment, Trucks & Trailers
Sep 27, 2019, 14:54 ET
LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the final two-day, online-only auction for the month, AuctionTime.com sold more than $18 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers. More than 6,400 bidders from 48 states and 40 countries participated in the auction, which extended over September 25th and 26th. In all, over 2,400 assets were sold. This rounded out a record September for AuctionTime.com, which sold over $75 million in assets for the month and more than 8,300 lots.
Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. So far this year, traffic across Sandhills sites has exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors (compared to over 8 million at this time last year) and more than 1 billion page views.
The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call (800) 334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
September 25th-26th AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $18+ million (USD)
Total Participating Bidders: 6,400+
Total Assets Sold: 2,400+
2018 Caterpillar 906M
Sold Price: $65,800 (USD)
Seller: Global Equipment LLC
View Auction Result
2002 Powerscreen Chieftain 1400
Sold Price: $61,000 (USD)
Seller: Hamilton Auction Company
View Auction Result
2019 Bobcat T770
Sold Price: $60,800 (USD)
Seller: White Star Machinery
View Auction Result
2016 Case IH Steiger 580 Quadtrac
Sold Price: $200,500 (USD)
Seller: TJ's Truck Sales, LLC
View Auction Result
John Deere 8295R
Sold Price: $150,838 (USD)
Seller: Circle C Trucks & Equipment
View Auction Result
2017 John Deere S680
Sold Price: $208,100 (USD)
Seller: Equipment Wholesalers
View Auction Result
2014 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $69,300 (USD)
Seller: CMC Equipment Sales
View Auction Result
2011 Mack Granite GU713
Sold Price: $64,800 (USD)
Seller: 3W Equipment
View Auction Result
2016 Peterbilt 389
Sold Price: $63,263 (USD)
Seller: Lasyone Auto Exchange
View Auction Result
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
Contact Us
120 West Harvest Drive
Lincoln, NE 68521
feedback@auctiontime.com
(800) 334-7443
(402) 479-2119
SOURCE AuctionTime.com
Share this article