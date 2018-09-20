AuctionTime.com Sponsors Charter Flight to Washington D.C. Memorials for Nebraska Women Veterans

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebraska women veterans will take flight Monday, September 24th for Washington D.C. as part of a trip organized by Nebraska-based non-profit Patriotic Productions and sponsored by AuctionTime.com. The event will include 135 women veterans from 53 Nebraska communities, ranging in age from 27 to 98, who served overseas in World War II or were deployed during the wars in Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq, or Afghanistan. This is the third year that Sandhills Publishing and AuctionTime.com have sponsored honor flights chartering military veterans to the nation's capital.

The event kicked off with an open-to-the-public reception dinner at the Embassy Suites in La Vista, Nebraska, on September 23rd prior to the flight's departure. Everyone aboard the flight will be women, including pilots, flight attendants, volunteer assistants, news reporters, and photographers. After arriving in Washington D.C., the veterans will be guided through visits to a number of iconic memorials, including the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. There, Senators Elizabeth and Bob Dole will welcome and lunch with the veterans, along with Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer, over 75 members of the American Heritage Girls, and other dignitaries.

Patriotic Productions—whose mission is to honor members of the U.S. military through events and projects that recognize the sacrifices made by these Americans and their families—has organized flights for nearly 3,000 veterans of World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War over the last four years. Monday's event is the first flight specifically dedicated to honoring women veterans. In addition to sponsoring these flights, Sandhills Publishing has worked with Patriotic Productions to host photo memorials and other events honoring U.S. military members and veterans.

"We are honored to live and work alongside military service members, veterans, and their families," said Sandhills Publishing's Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch. "We are humbled by the sacrifices these women have made to serve our country and grateful for the opportunity to honor their service."

The veterans will return to Omaha Eppley Airfield on Monday, September 24th around 8:30 p.m. (CST). In keeping with the honor flight's tradition, there will be an open-to-the-public welcome home reception attended by friends, family, and members of the community.

