AuctionTime.com's Biggest Sale of the Year Contributes to $105 Million in December Sales of Equipment, Trucks & Trailers

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com sold more than $105 million (gross auction proceeds) in construction equipment, agricultural equipment, trucks, and trailers during the month of December. In the final auction of the month—the largest sale of the year—AuctionTime.com sold over $37 million (GAP) in assets, with more than 8,250 unique bidders from 28 countries and 49 states bidding on over 2,800 lots.

Sandhills Global is the tech company behind AuctionTime.com, Auction Flex, HiBid.com, and numerous industry trade sites, including MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com. AuctionTime.com has experienced record growth in 2019, thanks in large part to a continual increase in buyer activity across all Sandhills websites. Traffic across Sandhills sites exceeded 10 million average monthly visitors in 2019 (compared to over 8 million last year) and more than 1 billion page views.

The AuctionTime platform and AuctionTime's network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.

December 26th-27th AuctionTime.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $37+ million (USD)

Total participating bidders: 8,250+

Total assets sold: 2,800+

2017 Case IH 7240

Sold Price: $191,250 (USD)

Seller: H & R Agri-Power

John Deere 4940

Sold Price: $153,800 (USD)

Seller: Pearson Farms

2019 Case IH Steiger 620 Quadtrac

Sold Price: $333,100 (USD)

Seller: Matejcek Implement

2013 Grove TMS9000E

Sold Price: $300,100 (USD)

Seller: Rough Rider Crane Service

2016 Caterpillar 521B

Sold Price: $157,178 (USD)

Seller: Dagger Auctions

2015 Deere 700K

Sold Price: $117,000 (USD)

Seller: M & D Truck and Equipment Sales, LLC

2014 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $75,100 (USD)

Seller: A & A Used Buses and Trucks Inc.

2014 Freightliner Coronado 132

Sold Price: $58,400 (USD)

Seller: Ory Olson Auctioneer

2012 Kenworth T800

Sold Price: $58,100 (USD)

Seller: Kobza Online Auctions

About AuctionTime.com

Powered by MachineryTrader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.

