Audacious Inquiry Announces Promotion of Scott Afzal to President

BALTIMORE, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry (Ai), a Baltimore-based health information and policy company, today announced the promotion of Scott Afzal to the position of President. Scott is an eleven-year veteran of Audacious Inquiry and an established national expert in health information exchange (HIE) and interoperability. In his new role, Scott will provide leadership toward Ai's mission of enabling connected healthcare.

Ai also announced that Sarah Miller, Vice President of State Government Services & HIE Account Management, will join the company's executive team, and that Dr. Samit Desai, Chief Medical Officer, will take on the added role of leading the company's product team. The organizational changes come on the heels of a growth investment by ABS Capital and several key new hires. These developments have positioned Ai to accelerate in its mission to deliver infrastructure for connected care across the United States, enabling more efficient and higher quality healthcare delivery.

"Scott is visible as an expert and thought leader with our customers, and he has played a central role in building our organization. Scott's new role reflects his leadership in the company and provides a platform from which he can continue to help us to grow and make a positive impact in the communities where we work," said Audacious Inquiry's CEO, Chris Brandt.

Scott has provided consultative advice to numerous commercial, state and federal healthcare leaders on topics including health information organizational sustainability, data management and governance, and myriad use cases for clinical and administrative data exchange. Moreover, Scott has assisted in the development and deployment of the company's software platform, which is now leveraged for the benefit of more than 33 million people across 12 US states and the District of Columbia. Scott also currently serves as a Strategic Advisor for CRISP, a health information exchange serving Maryland, DC, and West Virginia. He served as the Program Director for the organization's first ten years, managing the roll-out of CRISP's HIE network while leading the development of new service offerings. Scott is a noted speaker on HIE, having presented at regional and national health IT conferences. Prior to joining Ai, he served as a consultant with Accenture, Inc. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) from Bucknell University.

Ai's cloud-based solutions leverage open APIs and accredited interoperability standards to facilitate care coordination. Audacious Inquiry was recently admitted to the Inc. 5000® "Hall of Fame," having appeared on the list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States for eight consecutive years. The company was recognized as the second-largest software development firm and one of the largest private companies in the Greater Baltimore area in 2018 by the Baltimore Business Journal. The Baltimore Sun has acknowledged Ai in its list of "Best Places to Work" in the region for the past two years.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is a health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Ai's industry-shaping technology offers efficient and cost-effective solutions for care coordination; their nationally-recognized team-members provide actionable strategic consulting, and their services raise the bar for leveraging health data. To learn more, visit www.ainq.com.

