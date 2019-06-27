Audacious Inquiry Partners with the Georgia Hospital Association to Launch Statewide Patient Tracking and Alerting Service

BALTIMORE, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry (Ai), an industry leader in connected care, announced a partnership with Georgia Hospital Health Services, the shared services subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA) to launch GA Notify. This new service will improve care transitions and outcomes for patients who visit an emergency room, have an inpatient hospital admission, or are seen in an ambulatory clinic setting.

GA Notify will offer clinicians real time insights regarding a patient's encounter activity, prompting rapid follow-up with patients who have had recent emergency room visits or hospital stays. Rapid follow-up during a transition of care has been shown to improve health outcomes and reduce hospital re-admissions.

Bill Wylie, GHA's senior vice president of business operations, shared his enthusiasm for launching GA Notify.

"GHA represents the collective voice of all Georgia hospitals. We seek partnerships that will help our more than 170 hospitals provide the best possible care to our communities. Our partnership with Ai will improve health information exchange statewide and will align us with our colleagues in neighboring states, including Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, who also leverage Ai's technology."

Audacious Inquiry's president, Scott Afzal, added, "GHA is demonstrating their commitment to better care by supporting interoperability in Georgia. They're in good company as Ai now supports the exchange of health information through deep networks in 11 states. The Ai team is thrilled to serve the GHA membership and the citizens of Georgia."

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, and public health agencies across ten US states. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected.

About GHA

Founded in 1929, GHA serves more than 170 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia's citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, please call 770-249-4500 or visit gha.org.

About GHHS

GHHS, Inc. is a wholly owned, for-profit subsidiary of the Georgia Hospital Association (GHA). Founded in 1989, GHHS serves GHA member hospitals by offering voluntary products and services that improve overall hospital operations. GHHS subjects each potential program to a rigorous due diligence process, and only considers companies with programs that are of high quality, provide a benefit to our membership, and support GHA's strategic plan.

