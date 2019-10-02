Audacious Inquiry Partners with the Texas Health Services Authority to Enable Real-Time Notification Services

BALTIMORE, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacious Inquiry, an industry leader in connected care, announced a partnership with the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA), allowing connected participants to receive more detailed information about their patient populations. Community-based providers, post-acute facilities, health insurers, and clinically integrated networks will utilize this information to improve care coordination for all Texans.

EDEN will provide a single, standard platform for notification alerts throughout Texas. This will leverage infrastructure developed to provide more comprehensive data to their participants.

"We are pleased to partner with Audacious Inquiry to deliver their best-in-class care coordination platform," stated George Gooch, THSA's Chief Executive Officer. "Real-time encounter notifications provide care teams invaluable insights at every stage of care, improving outcomes and helping avoid unnecessary and repeat hospital visits. Launching EDEN and empowering providers across the entire care continuum is fundamental to our mission."

Audacious Inquiry's President, Scott Afzal stated, "We are proud to partner with THSA and are committed to improving care transitions and outcomes for patients in Texas. We have consistently seen the value and real-world impact of notification services in other regions of the country and look forward to making rapid progress with THSA."

This news follows Ai's early July partnership announcement with the Georgia Hospital Association to connect care throughout the state. In the southeast and gulf states, Ai supports care coordination using ENS throughout Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, creating a significant density of participation and meaningful opportunities for cross-border data exchange. To date, ENS is used by interoperability-driven organizations in 12 states, distributing over 33 million alerts per month that initiate follow-up care after hospital encounters.

For more information, contact media@ainq.com.

About Audacious Inquiry

Audacious Inquiry (Ai) is an industry-shaping health information technology and policy company that provides bold solutions for connected healthcare. Nationally recognized for its work to facilitate health data interoperability, Ai is a trusted partner to CMS, ONC, state Hospital Associations, Health Information Organizations, and Medicaid agencies across the country. The company delivers a cloud-based software as a service platform that is the catalyst for secure and smart health information exchange among physicians, hospitals, health plans, ACOs, MCOs, and public health agencies across 12 US states and the District of Columbia. Ai is raising the bar for how health data is shared, managed, and protected. To learn more, visit ainq.com.

About the Texas Health Services Authority

The Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) operates as a public-private partnership established by the Texas Governor and Legislature for the purpose of promoting, implementing and facilitating the secure electronic exchange of health information. The THSA accomplishes this purpose through its health information exchange (HIE), and privacy and security certification and supporting programs. Learn more about the THSA at www.thsa.org

